Viewers praise ‘moving’ interview with President Michael D. Higgins on The Late Late Show

The President of Ireland was interviewed by host Ryan Tubridy

Viewers have praised Michael D. Higgins’ “moving” interview on The Late Late Show.

Ahead of his 80th birthday this Sunday, the President of Ireland was interviewed by host Ryan Tubridy at Áras an Uachtaráin.

President Higgins discussed his hopes for Ireland’s future, and was widely praised for his comments on social media.

Late Late Show viewers also marvelled over Michael D Higgins’ adorable dog Bród and his new puppy Misneach.

Michael D. got his new Bernese Mountain pup last month, following the death of his beloved pooch Síoda.

The dog’s name ‘Misneach’ is the Irish word for courage.

