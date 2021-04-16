Viewers praise ‘moving’ interview with President Michael D. Higgins on The Late Late Show

The President of Ireland was interviewed by host Ryan Tubridy

Viewers have praised Michael D. Higgins’ “moving” interview on The Late Late Show.

Ahead of his 80th birthday this Sunday, the President of Ireland was interviewed by host Ryan Tubridy at Áras an Uachtaráin.

President Higgins discussed his hopes for Ireland’s future, and was widely praised for his comments on social media.

This will put a smile on your face! The wonderful @PresidentIRL Michael D. Higgins chats about rock and roll, the park’s newest resident Misneach, and the love of his life Sabina. ❤️️#LateLate pic.twitter.com/1Hd0p5CIq3 — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) April 16, 2021

Happy 80th birthday @PresidentIRL. The interview on the Late Late Show is moving. #LateLateShow — john o brien (@irishfabian) April 16, 2021

“Young women going to third level colleges can’t do so safely and live their lives without suffering violence of a sexual nature” – Micheal D Calling it like it is and asking why isn’t it being tackled 👏🏼 👏🏼👏🏼#LateLateShow — Amy ⛺️ (@brett_amy) April 16, 2021

Michael D is the spiritual leader of the nation. Hi reference to Palestinians highlights again the empathy which the man has for those weakest in society. The most important attribute of any leader #LateLateShow — Timmy Hammersley (@TimmyHammersley) April 16, 2021

I love our President ❤️ he is the best of or humanity @PresidentIRL #LateLateShow — Jan O’Sullivan (@JanOSullivanTD) April 16, 2021

That we should be so lucky to have a president so compassionate and engaged with the issues of today at 80 years of age. #LateLateShow — James Kearney (@JamesMFKearney) April 16, 2021

#LateLateShow Michael D Higgins will be irreplaceable 🙂 such a humble, intelligent and normal man. ❤️ — Ailz ♡ x (@APomphrett) April 16, 2021

Is there a greater President anywhere in the world than @PresidentIRL Michael D. Higgins? Progressive, passionate, empathetic, intelligent and decent #LateLateShow — Jordan Mullan (@Jordan_Mullan) April 16, 2021

The whole country watching President Higgins #LateLateShow pic.twitter.com/3ILjiejaMr — Gordon Forbes (@gordonf0rbes) April 16, 2021

Something I really like about @PresidentIRL is how he answers questions in the ‘we’. Questions aimed at him he always places it in the context of a collective and in how we can relate to one another. Never self-absorbed or self-congratulatory. #LateLateShow — Senator Lynn Ruane (@SenLynnRuane) April 16, 2021

I’ve a love for this man that cannot be put into words. Just an absolute embodiment of everything great about our little country. Is é @PresidentIRL ár laoch🇮🇪☘️💚 #LateLateShow pic.twitter.com/KGDlmOsx7e — Éanna (@eanna_e) April 16, 2021

Listening to Michael D talking about the need for public housing #latelate #LateLateShow pic.twitter.com/jFlyZIV1fd — Fifty Shades of Sé (@seamusenright) April 16, 2021

Have we the best president in the whole world or wha? #LateLateShow — Eoin Kelleher (@eoinyk) April 16, 2021

Honest to god, name a better president, I just love him, could sit and listen to him tell stories all day #LateLateShow #latelate — Jess Somerville (@buttmunchsomer) April 16, 2021

Insightful. Thought provoking. Emotional. Inspiring. A true leader. We could do with more of Michael D in leadership roles in this country. @PresidentIRL Health and happiness to you and Sabina. #LateLateShow pic.twitter.com/WgM69N6STN — Michael Grace (@mjpgrace) April 16, 2021

What a president we have. So much wisdom and decency in this interview. And a masterclass in interviewing from Ryan Tubridy. #LateLateShow pic.twitter.com/y4qYbpfJz3 — Ciarán Collins (@CiaranCollins77) April 16, 2021

Michael D Higgins speaking as a true national treasure and man who sees the world and this country in a hopeful, progressive and empathetic way that should be an example to all leaders. #LateLateShow #presidenthiggins — Sarah Curtin (@SCurtinadare) April 16, 2021

Late Late Show viewers also marvelled over Michael D Higgins’ adorable dog Bród and his new puppy Misneach.

Michael D. got his new Bernese Mountain pup last month, following the death of his beloved pooch Síoda.

The dog’s name ‘Misneach’ is the Irish word for courage.

Michael D and Misneach 🤎🤎#LateLateShow — Trish Corbett 👩‍🏫 (@MsTrishC) April 16, 2021

#LateLateShow#Misneach on the telly 💕 Love too how concerned Michael D was about all the lockdown got pets.@BrodHiggins did Misneach lock you in a shed, he be stealing your thunder pic.twitter.com/Ck9Kr5yxdn — M Fitz 🇮🇪 (@embeefitz) April 16, 2021