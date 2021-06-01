Home Top Story Viewers praise Lucy Kennedy’s emotional documentary about rescue dogs

Viewers praise Lucy Kennedy's emotional documentary about rescue dogs

The TV presenter adopted a dog earlier this year

Kendra Becker | Editor
Photograph: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

Viewers have praised Lucy Kennedy’s emotional documentary about rescue dogs, which aired on Virgin Media One tonight.

In her one-off documentary, called ‘Lucy’s Puppy Problems’, the TV presenter tackled a subject close to her heart, as she looked at the huge surge in demand for dogs during lockdown.

The mother-of-three adopted her dog Riley from Milo’s Mission Rescue back in January, rather than buying a pedigree pooch from a private seller.

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Spurred on by her own experiences, Lucy decided to examine the world of adopting a puppy in Ireland.

She explored the myths surrounding rescue dogs and asked – are they really as ‘damaged’ as some people make out? What are the advantages of buying a dog? Are there many pitfalls in deciding to buy a pedigree pooch rather than waiting to adopt from a rescue centre?

Viewers were clearly moved by the documentary, and took to Twitter to praise Lucy for highlighting such an important issue.

