Viewers praise Lucy Kennedy’s emotional documentary about rescue dogs

Viewers have praised Lucy Kennedy’s emotional documentary about rescue dogs, which aired on Virgin Media One tonight.

In her one-off documentary, called ‘Lucy’s Puppy Problems’, the TV presenter tackled a subject close to her heart, as she looked at the huge surge in demand for dogs during lockdown.

The mother-of-three adopted her dog Riley from Milo’s Mission Rescue back in January, rather than buying a pedigree pooch from a private seller.

Spurred on by her own experiences, Lucy decided to examine the world of adopting a puppy in Ireland.

She explored the myths surrounding rescue dogs and asked – are they really as ‘damaged’ as some people make out? What are the advantages of buying a dog? Are there many pitfalls in deciding to buy a pedigree pooch rather than waiting to adopt from a rescue centre?

Viewers were clearly moved by the documentary, and took to Twitter to praise Lucy for highlighting such an important issue.

Lucy’s Puppy Problems Is breaking my heart. We need legislation in place to stop puppy farming, with real consequences for those who do.

We also need to stop accepting the ‘I didn’t realise’ from buyers. #puppyproblems — Paula Hurley (@paulamhurley) June 1, 2021

Those rehoming stories are just gorgeous 😭😭😭. #PuppyProblems — Jo O’Connell (@Jojooc) June 1, 2021

Can’t deal with anything relating to puppy farms. People seriously need to open their eyes. Thanks @KennedyLucy for highlighting this. #adoptdontshop #PuppyProblems — Aislinn O’Toole (@AislinnOT) June 1, 2021