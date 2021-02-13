Viewers praise ‘incredible’ Katie Price following candid interview on The Late Late Show

The former glamour model appeared on the show to speak about her son Harvey

Viewers praise ‘incredible’ Katie Price following candid interview on The Late Late...

RTÉ viewers praised Katie Price following her candid interview on The Late Late Show on Friday night.

The 42-year-old appeared on the show to talk about the BBC documentary she filmed with her eldest son Harvey last year.

The 18-year-old suffers from a number of health conditions, including septo-optic dysplasia, autism and Prader-Willi syndrome.

The programme followed Katie as she searched for a residential college to accommodate Harvey, and it was widely praised on social media.

During her appearance on The Late Late Show on Friday night, Katie told host Ryan Tubridy: “[Harvey’s needs] are complex but I love him to bits, I would not change him and I don’t treat him any different to my other children.”

“We do have a very good relationship, lots of banter and that documentary took nine months to film!”

“They had to cut out a lot of swearing with Harvey because when he kicks off he kicks off…”

“People are scared of Harvey – not that he’d go for anyone, but he is a danger to himself.”

“The love you have for him… it’s just knock out!” Ryan chats to Katie Price about the bond she has with son Harvey.#LateLate pic.twitter.com/5y6qXxmlAF — RTÉ One (@RTEOne) February 12, 2021

Katie explained: “The documentary is an insight into a mother and son’s journey that when you turn 18 and you’ve complex needs, it’s a transition step, it’s a massive change and it was a huge learning curve for me.”

“I’m hopeful for Harvey. He is now an ambassador for Mencap, he has been offered a number two documentary…”

“But the most vulnerable thing is Harvey has no idea, people ask him for a picture but he has no idea, he just likes the flash of the picture.”

After Katie’s interview aired, viewers took to Twitter to praise the mother-of-five.

Say what you will about Katie Price but you have to admire her continued and committed advocacy for her son and children with special needs over the years. There’s no denying her clear devotion to her family and son. #latelate #LateLateShow — Daithí (@heyadaithi) February 12, 2021

Katie Price is absolutely incredible, she deserves so much happiness 💗 @RTELateLateShow #LateLate — Jamie Tuohy (@JamieTuohy) February 12, 2021

Katie #LateLate interview fab and such understanding of her son Harvey @KatiePrice — ann mchale (@annmchale57) February 12, 2021