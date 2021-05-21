Home Top Story Viewers praise Gay Byrne’s ‘lovely’ daughters following their appearance on The Late...

Viewers praise Gay Byrne’s ‘lovely’ daughters following their appearance on The Late Late Show

Crona and Suzy Byrne appeared on the show on Friday night

Kendra Becker | Editor
Viewers have praised Gay Byrne’s “lovely” daughters Crona and Suzy following their appearance on The Late Late Show.

The RTÉ star passed away on November 4, 2019 at the age of 85 – following a battle with cancer.

On Friday night, Crona and Suzy Byrne appeared in studio to talk about what it was like to grow up as the daughters of Ireland’s most famous broadcaster.

At the start of their interview, Gay’s daughters admitted RTÉ felt like a “home away from home” for them.

Crona and Suzy revealed what their relationship with their dad was like, and how they’ve all been coping since his death in November 2019.

Suzy said Gay “never wanted to talk about cancer”, and said he remained “very sharp” until the end.

“[He] didn’t miss a trick. He was still able to tell stories and was still the life and soul of the party.”

Speaking about his final days, Suzy said: “He never acknowledged that he was dying as such. He knew his final days were up but we never acknowledged it. He just wanted to be out in Howth.”

Crona added: “He was surrounded by everybody, and he had a lovely ending.”

After their interview aired on RTÉ One, viewers took to Twitter to praise Gay’s “lovely” daughters.

