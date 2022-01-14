Viewers praise ‘beautiful and heartbreaking’ tribute to Ashling Murphy on The Late Late Show

The Late Late Show opened with a moving tribute to Ashling Murphy on Friday night.

The entire country has been united in grief this week over the devastating murder of the 23-year-old, who was killed in broad daylight on Wednesday afternoon in Tullamore.

Ashling, who was a talented instrumentalist, was honoured at the start of the programme with a trad session, which featured some incredible Irish musicians.

Rest in Peace Ashling x pic.twitter.com/3mH5V0Hr6J — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) January 14, 2022

Viewers struggled to hold back tears as they delivered a spine tingling performance of songs like Anach Cuain, in honour of Ashling.

A fiddle, which Ashling played, was also poignantly placed on an empty chair in the studio.

Blown away by the show’s emotional tribute to Ashling, viewers have taken to Twitter tonight to praise the programme.

The #LateLateShow tonight ❤️💔 Beautiful and heartbreaking and uniquely Irish in the best possible way. #AislingMurphy #shewasjustoutforarun — Sarah McInerney (@SarahAMcInerney) January 14, 2022

The empty chair for Aisling is both devastating and beautiful 💔#Latelate#LateLateShow pic.twitter.com/Wg9OZIqnaz — Caolán Mc Aree (@Caolanmcaree) January 14, 2022

There’s something so cathartic and powerful about the trad session to honour #AshlingMurphy on the @RTELateLateShow tonight – well done and thanks. — Donncha O’Connell (@DonnchaLaw) January 14, 2022

I feel like the #LateLateShow is giving the country and collective hug right now. What a fitting episode. — Niamh Ní Nualláin (@Niamhnolan21) January 14, 2022

There’s just something about The #LateLateShow in a time of need, they just know how to bring comfort to your living room 💛💛💛 #beautiful — GeorgieCrawford (@georgiecraw17) January 14, 2022

Amazing performance to start the show and so poignant to leave a vacant seat with a violin too. #LateLateShow — Liam Holton (@LiamHoltonDrums) January 14, 2022

What a fitting and poignant tribute to Ashling Murphy to hear the traditional music and songs which she so cherished on the #LateLateShow tonight. #AshlingMurphy #tullamore — James McCaffrey (@JamesMc_Caffrey) January 14, 2022

We can all bash the #latelate and a lot of the time it’s deserved. But when it gets it right, like it is now, it is still one of the most powerful programs on tv. It’s the perfect tone of respect and melancholy and a celebration of life #LateLateShow — Colin Devitt (@ColinDD44) January 14, 2022

Earlier today, thousands of people gathered at vigils across the country for Ashling.

There has been an outpour of anger and sadness over her death, as it has once again highlighted male violence against women in Ireland, and the danger women face on a daily basis.

A man in his 40s was arrested in connection with the incident, but has since been released and ruled out as a suspect.

According to the latest reports, Gardaí have now identified another person of interest.

Gardaí are appealing for people with information surrounding Ashling’s murder to come forward, particularly anyone who was in the Cappincur/canal walk area of Tullamore before 4pm on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore garda station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.