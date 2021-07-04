Viewers left raging after tonight’s episode of Love Island

Viewers have been left raging after tonight’s episode of Love Island.

Rachel Finni entered the villa as a bombshell arrival during Saturday night’s episode and tonight, the show teased she would have to choose between Chuggs and Brad in a dramatic recoupling.

Whoever she doesn’t choose will be dumped from the dating show, but viewers will have to wait another night to find out who that Islander will be as the show ended with a cliffhanger.

Reacting to the ending on Twitter, one fan wrote: “ARE YOU JOKING ME? IT ENDED LIKE THAT AGAIN WHAT #loveisland.”

Another tweeted: “F*** OFFFFFF WITH THE CLIFFHANGERS #LoveIsland.”

