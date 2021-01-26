Viewers left ‘in tears’ after emotional documentary about Katie Price and her son Harvey

The BBC film saw the TV personality search for a residential college for her eldest child

Viewers have praised Katie Price after watching her emotional documentary about her son Harvey

Katie Price: Harvey and Me aired on BBC on Monday, which followed the mother-of-five as she searched for a residential college to accommodate her eldest child.

The 18-year-old suffers from a number of health conditions, including septo-optic dysplasia, autism and Prader-Willi syndrome.

After the show aired, Katie took to Twitter to thank fans for their support in the lead-up to the documentary, and the “incredible feedback” after the show aired.

The former glamour model wrote: “This really has been such an amazing journey for Harvey and myself, and I want to continue the conversation surrounding the difficulties that parents of children with complex needs face, and help parents going through a similar situation.”

the conversation surrounding the difficulties that parents of children with complex needs face, and help parents going through a similar situation. Thank you all so much x — Katie Price (@KatiePrice) January 25, 2021

Viewers took to Twitter to praise the 42-year-old, with many branding her an “incredible mother”.

One fan tweeted: “You can say what you want about @KatiePrice – but one thing for certain is she is a bloody great Mum & she has done the very best for Harvey all his life #harveyandme”.

A second viewer wrote: “Absolutely amazing watching what an incredible mother @KatiePrice is, it brought tears to my eyes watching their bond and the love and patience she has, what an absolute sweetheart he is too, fingers crossed for his place at the college #HarveyPrice #HarveyAndMe.”

You can say what you want about @KatiePrice – but one thing for certain is she is a bloody great Mum & she has done the very best for Harvey all his life ♥️ #harveyandme — *Emily* (@LittleHoge) January 25, 2021

Total respect to @KatiePrice for sharing her family experience of transitioning to adulthood,granted she’s got money on her side but this affects many special needs families.Using her profile to highlight the challenges and chatting to other parents is a really positive thing ❤️ — Rachel Daley 💙 (@MissRComer) January 25, 2021

Absolutely amazing watching what an incredible mother @KatiePrice is, it brought tears to my eyes watching their bond and the love and patience she has, what an absolute sweetheart he is too, fingers crossed for his place at the college 🙏 #HarveyPrice #HarveyAndMe — Cassandra Snowden (@Cassie_Snowden) January 26, 2021

These are happy tears 😢 #harveyandme @KatiePrice thanks for giving us a glimpse of this remarkable relationship. I hope Harvey gets his place at that college…💝 — maureen myles (@momos55) January 25, 2021

Aww #harveyandme has brought me to tears, #katieprice is such a lovely mum. Her relationship with Harvey is so beautiful, lord please bless them both. — Resa Chuks (@ResaChuks) January 25, 2021

@KatiePrice oh your programme with Harvey had me in tears your a fantastic mum and Harvey is such a polite man outstanding documentary loved it well done Katie — Julie rumbelow (@JRumbekow) January 26, 2021

Absolutely lovely kid😭 what a darling harvey is! Brings tears to my eyes. Love her or hate her gotta rate Katie for the mother she’s been to him!! #KatiePrice #Harvey #HarveyAndMe — Kya🥀 (@kyy_x) January 25, 2021

Tears in my eyes watching #Katieprice #harveyandme. What a beautifully Kind and caring soul she is with Harv, I so hope they get the right college for him 🙏🏼🥲 — Chloe🌸 (@ChloeFoster97) January 25, 2021

Well tears and laughter watching that. @KatiePrice is a fantastic mummy & Harvey Price is such a character & a lovely young lad. Good luck for the future. Hope Harvey settles in college. #harveyandme — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇮🇹 🇬🇧🌈 ✨Cat✨ 🐯💋✍️ (@RusconiCAT) January 25, 2021

After visiting a number of colleges, Katie and Harvey’s top college choice is the Northern Star long-term living accommodation in Cheltenham.

Speaking to The Sun about her decision to put Harvey into full-time care, the TV personality said: “It breaks my heart. It’s so upsetting to think I won’t see him every day but this is the best thing for Harvey and we have to think positively because I don’t want him to think I’m just getting rid of him.”

“This is his chance to live an independent life, learn skills and socialise with people other than me.”

“When he goes to college he will learn to be an adult. He says now, ‘Mummy, I’m not a boy, I’m a man.’

“The other kids are excited for him — they want to see what he can do. But I think they’ll find it hard when he’s not around on weekends,” she explained.

“I need to learn to let go but it’s tough — anyone in my position knows how hard it is. We have an incredible bond. I don’t know how Harvey will react or how he’ll feel when I can’t get to him. It’s too painful to think about.”

Katie continued: “He will live there until he’s 25 and have his own space to study and keep fit. I need to get him the help he deserves because he will die if he doesn’t exercise.”

“I need to get his weight down. We haven’t started training together yet as his breathing has got worse. It’s so bad. But at college he’ll be able to go swimming and work out with trained specialists.”

“I’m hoping he will make friends so he can socialise at the weekends, but if he has no plans then he can come home whenever he wants.”

“He’s meant to start this September but with lockdown I don’t know if he will.”

Katie welcomed Harvey back in 2002 with footballer Dwight Yorke.

The sports star initially denied being Harvey’s father, but a paternity test later proved that he was.

Despite this, Dwight hasn’t seen Harvey since he was four-years-old.