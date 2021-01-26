Home Top Story Viewers left ‘in tears’ after emotional documentary about Katie Price and her...

Viewers left ‘in tears’ after emotional documentary about Katie Price and her son Harvey

The BBC film saw the TV personality search for a residential college for her eldest child

By
Sophie Clarke
-
SHARE

Viewers have praised Katie Price after watching her emotional documentary about her son Harvey

Katie Price: Harvey and Me aired on BBC on Monday, which followed the mother-of-five as she searched for a residential college to accommodate her eldest child.

The 18-year-old suffers from a number of health conditions, including septo-optic dysplasia, autism and Prader-Willi syndrome.

After the show aired, Katie took to Twitter to thank fans for their support in the lead-up to the documentary, and the “incredible feedback” after the show aired.

The former glamour model wrote: “This really has been such an amazing journey for Harvey and myself, and I want to continue the conversation surrounding the difficulties that parents of children with complex needs face, and help parents going through a similar situation.”

Viewers took to Twitter to praise the 42-year-old, with many branding her an “incredible mother”.

One fan tweeted: “You can say what you want about @KatiePrice – but one thing for certain is she is a bloody great Mum & she has done the very best for Harvey all his life #harveyandme”.

A second viewer wrote: “Absolutely amazing watching what an incredible mother @KatiePrice is, it brought tears to my eyes watching their bond and the love and patience she has, what an absolute sweetheart he is too, fingers crossed for his place at the college #HarveyPrice #HarveyAndMe.”

After visiting a number of colleges, Katie and Harvey’s top college choice is the Northern Star long-term living accommodation in Cheltenham.

Speaking to The Sun about her decision to put Harvey into full-time care, the TV personality said: “It breaks my heart. It’s so upsetting to think I won’t see him every day but this is the best thing for Harvey and we have to think positively because I don’t want him to think I’m just getting rid of him.”

“This is his chance to live an independent life, learn skills and socialise with people other than me.”

“When he goes to college he will learn to be an adult. He says now, ‘Mummy, I’m not a boy, I’m a man.’

“The other kids are excited for him — they want to see what he can do. But I think they’ll find it hard when he’s not around on weekends,” she explained.

“I need to learn to let go but it’s tough — anyone in my position knows how hard it is. We have an incredible bond. I don’t know how Harvey will react or how he’ll feel when I can’t get to him. It’s too painful to think about.”

Instagram

Katie continued: “He will live there until he’s 25 and have his own space to study and keep fit. I need to get him the help he deserves because he will die if he doesn’t exercise.”

“I need to get his weight down. We haven’t started training together yet as his breathing has got worse. It’s so bad. But at college he’ll be able to go swimming and work out with trained specialists.”

“I’m hoping he will make friends so he can socialise at the weekends, but if he has no plans then he can come home whenever he wants.”

“He’s meant to start this September but with lockdown I don’t know if he will.”

ITV

Katie welcomed Harvey back in 2002 with footballer Dwight Yorke.

The sports star initially denied being Harvey’s father, but a paternity test later proved that he was.

Despite this, Dwight hasn’t seen Harvey since he was four-years-old.

Katie and Harvey | Instagram

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR