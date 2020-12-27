Home Top Story Viewers left in tears after Baz Ashmawy’s emotional documentary on Fungie The...

Viewers left in tears after Baz Ashmawy’s emotional documentary on Fungie The Dolphin

The beloved bottlenose was reported missing in October


Sophie Clarke

Viewers were left in tears after watching Baz Ashmawy’s emotional documentary on Fungie The Dolphin.

Fungie’s Kingdom explored the recent disappearance of the beloved bottlenose dolphin, who brought joy to locals and attracted tourists to Dingle for 37 years.

In the moving show, Irish presenter Baz met with scuba divers, sailors, local residents, and even a happy couple who credited the famous dolphin for bringing them together.

The show aired on RTÉ One this evening, with viewers taking to Twitter to praise Baz for the “beautiful” yet “heartbreaking” documentary, which left many emotional.

One viewer tweeted: “Bawling like an egit watching #fungieskingdom Remarkable& beautiful how much love & respect the locals had for #fungi Thanks @bazashmawy and @RTEOne for such a poignant documentary. I’m still hoping he will appear!”

A second wrote: “What an absolutely brilliant documentary on Fungie the dolphin. Sobbing here. It had everything. He brought a couple together, he saved a man’s life, and was the heart of a fishing community for 37 years. Thanks @bazashmawy for doing such a brilliant job.”

