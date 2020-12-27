Viewers left in tears after Baz Ashmawy’s emotional documentary on Fungie The Dolphin

Viewers left in tears after Baz Ashmawy’s emotional documentary on Fungie The...

Viewers were left in tears after watching Baz Ashmawy’s emotional documentary on Fungie The Dolphin.

Fungie’s Kingdom explored the recent disappearance of the beloved bottlenose dolphin, who brought joy to locals and attracted tourists to Dingle for 37 years.

In the moving show, Irish presenter Baz met with scuba divers, sailors, local residents, and even a happy couple who credited the famous dolphin for bringing them together.

Very proud to say I have a gorgeous, sweet and very charming documentary about the legend that is Fungie and the people of the town that fell in love with him; Dingle 💚!

“Fungie’s Kingdom” is on TONIGHT on @RTEOne at 7:30 PM. Great one FOR ALL THE FAMILY👨‍👩‍👧‍👦. pic.twitter.com/PqKd3FVCGd — Baz Ashmawy (@bazashmawy) December 27, 2020

The show aired on RTÉ One this evening, with viewers taking to Twitter to praise Baz for the “beautiful” yet “heartbreaking” documentary, which left many emotional.

One viewer tweeted: “Bawling like an egit watching #fungieskingdom Remarkable& beautiful how much love & respect the locals had for #fungi Thanks @bazashmawy and @RTEOne for such a poignant documentary. I’m still hoping he will appear!”

A second wrote: “What an absolutely brilliant documentary on Fungie the dolphin. Sobbing here. It had everything. He brought a couple together, he saved a man’s life, and was the heart of a fishing community for 37 years. Thanks @bazashmawy for doing such a brilliant job.”

Bawling😭😭 like an egit watching #fungieskingdom Remarkable& beautiful how much love & respect the locals had for #fungi Thanks @bazashmawy and @RTEOne for such a poignant documentary. I'm still hoping he will appear! — Helena Farrell (@HelenaFarrell77) December 27, 2020

#fungieskingdom @bazashmawy what a beautiful tribute to Fungie and the people of Dingle. Thank you! And don’t worry Dingle, we’ll be back. — Pauline Cassidy (@forevermonea) December 27, 2020

Fabulous show #fungieskingdom, such a wonderful narrative, so emotional, brought me back to my childhood, the video footage from 80's, loved sharing my experiences with @bazashmawy how lucky were we to have had Fungie with us for all my swimming life #bestswimmingpool #dingle — Nuala Moore-Swimmer (@numoorepain) December 27, 2020

Well done @bazashmawy, I’m an emotional wreck after #FungiesKingdom. Feeling so grateful I got to see Dungie last summer. pic.twitter.com/Z1YrUbXYZg — Louise O Connor (@ItsLouiseOC) December 27, 2020

What a beautiful documentary & tribute to #fungie @bazashmawy.

So much love in Dingle for him🐬❤️#fungieskingdom — Kathrinabentley(KB) 🐾 (@katebentleykb) December 27, 2020

Watching #FungiesKingdom beautifully presented programme. @bazashmawy sharing the evocotive tales and memories of a gentle giant and friend to us all from the people of Dingle. Feels like while we mourn his loss, this programme is a dedication to him and his memory.💔😭@RTEOne pic.twitter.com/53vkIIAmrG — Gail O'Connor ☘ (@DublinGail) December 27, 2020

Absolutely stunning, if ever so heartbreaking, documentary #FungiesKingdom 🐬💙 well done @bazashmawy and the people of Dingle — Ciara Hanifin (@ciara_hanifin) December 27, 2020

Wonderful documentary by @bazashmawy on Fungie and Dingle.

Not a dry eye in too many houses in West Kerry and beyond tonight.Brilliantly narrated and a compelling story of a Dolphin that became part and parcel of one the most majestic places in the world.#legendary — Tim Moynihan (@moynihan_tim) December 27, 2020

"To be nice, can save your life". Such a beautiful sentiment and even more beautiful from the mouth of a Kerry man. #fungie touched all of us that saw him as kids and adults. Thanks @bazashmawy for making me cry tonight. Wherever ya are #fungie, thank you x — Paul Byrom (@paulbyrom) December 27, 2020

This Fungie documentary is like a Christmas text from an ex bringing up all the heartbreak again 😢 #FungiesKingdom — Eimear Nollaig (It’s on my birth cert!) (@munsterpixie) December 27, 2020

Have to say. @bazashmawy has the Midas touch. Every tv programme he makes is golden. Loving #FungiesKingdom — Andrew Parish (@AJParish) December 27, 2020

Lovely to have seen Fungie in August of this year. But am I emotionally stable to be watching #FungiesKingdom absolutely not! 🐬 @bazashmawy #Fungie pic.twitter.com/YMfUrbqoaj — Shiv Kelly (@shivkelli) December 27, 2020

Make you proud to be a Dingle man this. #FungiesKingdom — Brian O Connell (@bribriconcon13) December 27, 2020

What an absolutely brilliant documentary on Fungie the dolphin. Sobbing here. It had everything. He brought a couple together, he saved a man's life, and was the heart of a fishing community for 37 years. Thanks @bazashmawy for doing such a brilliant job. #FungiesKingdom #rte — Conchie (@conchiedalquist) December 27, 2020

Beautiful show by @bazashmawy on Fungie 🐬 All the feels!#FungiesKingdom — Ann Foley (@foleyfurniture) December 27, 2020

Have the tissues ready ! We are truly Missing Fungie here in Kerry 💔 #FungiesKingdom https://t.co/b6oq61D2bJ — Happy Geekmas 🤓 (@thebrandgeeks) December 27, 2020