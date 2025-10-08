Viewers left in hysterics as THIS celebrity is chosen as a Traitor on The Celebrity Traitors UK

Viewers were left in hysterics after Alan Carr was chosen as a Traitor during the premiere episode of The Celebrity Traitors UK.

The first episode premiered on Wednesday night, with celebrities like Stephen Fry, Tom Daly, Kate Garraway and Paloma Faith a part of the lineup.

Nineteen celebrities have entered Ardross Castle in the Highlands as the first-ever Celebrity Traitors begins, with Alan Carr, Jonathan Ross and Cat Burns chosen as the Traitors.

In a brilliant reveal, Jonathan and Cat were led to believe they were the only ones chosen before fashionably late Alan joined the trio.

The three erupted into fits of laughter as Claudia revealed the trio would have their first murder the following night, in plain sight.

Viewers were left in hysterics to see Alan be chosen as a Traitor, who openly admitted he has a “nervous disposition, and this game plays on nerves.”

See the best reactions to Alan being chosen as the Traitor below:

Alan Carr in the Traitors cloak #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/opHqxU4kWn — Charlie Herbert (@CharlieHerb9) October 8, 2025

Alan the entire time at the round table #Traitors pic.twitter.com/Giit2hjKjp — aaron (@donafella) October 8, 2025

Alan Carr when he was chosen to be a traitor #Celebritytraitors #traitors pic.twitter.com/fnnJHjM2zy — Matty H (@MH_HCAFC) October 8, 2025

The producers after choosing Alan as a traitor, knowing he’d be terrible #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/RQQYUckpUx — Zack (@Zack3O12) October 8, 2025

Alan trying not to tell everyone he’s a traitor after a glass of wine #TheTraitorsUK pic.twitter.com/lUJfjDzKSK — marie🌸 (@lace2509) October 8, 2025

Alan Carr as a traitor is why I pay my TV Licence 😂😂 @the_traitors_ — Miss Buckley 🌍 (@MsB_Geography) October 8, 2025

Alan is either going to be the best traitor of all time or the absolute worst & there is no in between 😭😭 #CelebrityTraitors #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/s4ROosL2TZ — olivia (@liviciousx) October 8, 2025

ALAN AS A TRAITOR YESS WE WON #celebritytraitors pic.twitter.com/uRRXDHeU05 — Mel (@fadeeeintoyou) October 8, 2025