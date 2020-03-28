Home Top Story Viewers ‘in tears’ after watching Hozier on The Late Late Show

He appeared on the show to encourage people to donate to the ISPCC

Viewers were in tears last night after watching Hozier perform on The Late Late Show.

The global superstar appeared on the show to launch an emergency on-air appeal for the ISPCC, who are experiencing an upsurge in calls to Childline.

The singer promoted a new initiative between ISPCC and RTÉ 2FM, where top Irish artists are performing across 2FM every night for a fortnight to raise funds.

During his appearance on the show, the Bray native sang his hit songs Take Me To Church and Shrike.

Hozier then performed a stunning version of The Parting Glass, which was dedicated to all the people who have lost their lives to COVID-19, including the health worker who died yesterday.

After watching his incredible performance, many took to Twitter to praise the hit musician.

