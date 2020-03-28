Viewers ‘in tears’ after watching Hozier on The Late Late Show

Viewers were in tears last night after watching Hozier perform on The Late Late Show.
The global superstar appeared on the show to launch an emergency on-air appeal for the ISPCC, who are experiencing an upsurge in calls to Childline.
The singer promoted a new initiative between ISPCC and RTÉ 2FM, where top Irish artists are performing across 2FM every night for a fortnight to raise funds.
During his appearance on the show, the Bray native sang his hit songs Take Me To Church and Shrike.
Hozier then performed a stunning version of The Parting Glass, which was dedicated to all the people who have lost their lives to COVID-19, including the health worker who died yesterday.
After watching his incredible performance, many took to Twitter to praise the hit musician.
Love @Hozier and must admit this made me shed a tear 😢 the first healthcare worker in Ireland to die is a nurse and reality hits ! RIP to her and prayers for her family #StayHomeSaveLives https://t.co/rqQVQhu5mD
— margaret crowley 💥RGN / RM 💥 (@magscrow) March 28, 2020
Someone just retweeted this and coz I’m bored and clicking on everything, I had a watch. Ah me fecking heart is broken now, wasn’t ready for a cry at 1pm of a Saturday! 😢 beautiful @Hozier https://t.co/b05p7QGMPM
— Tracey 💚 🇮🇪 🍀 (@PurpleTrace) March 28, 2020
If you can get through this without weeping well you’re potentially granite. Well done @Hozier just stunning.
— Dr Dawn (@inanitysgirl) March 28, 2020
So why, after two weeks of holding it all together, am I literally crying at @Hozier?
Because beauty in song is beautiful. #LateLate #LateLateShow
— Philip Nolan (@philipnolan1) March 27, 2020
The Parting Glass by @Hozier has given me goosebumps, wow. #latelate #LateLateShow
— Eoin O’ Donoghue 🎤📻 (@eoinodonoghuedj) March 27, 2020
Hozier on the #latelate beautiful and haunting and guaranteed to make you 😢 https://t.co/BXBcagjeJU
— Linda Kelly (@lindabtweeting) March 28, 2020