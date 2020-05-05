Viewers in tears after Joey Essex opens up about his mother’s tragic suicide on Celebrity SAS

The reality star broke down in tears during last night's episode

Viewers in tears after Joey Essex opens up about his mother’s tragic...

Viewers were left in tears last night, after Joey Essex opened up about his mother’s suicide on Celebrity SAS.

The reality star’s mother tragically took her own life when he was just ten years old.

Opening up about his difficult childhood on the Channel 4 series on Monday night, Joey said: I’m a lot more clever than people think. They don’t want to believe that.”

“I’m here to find out how tough I really am. I believe I’m quite tough inside because growing up wasn’t easy.”

“I had to deal with a lot of s***. My mum committed suicide when I was ten which was quite difficult. That hardened me up a bit. It made me tougher inside,” he confessed.

“I know it’s stupid, but I’ve just been able to start opening up about it and saying the word mum about three or four years ago. I always ask why she would do that, because I know she loved me.”

“I’ve got a big trust issue. One day she was there and one day she was gone. It’s like why?”

Speaking to the camera, Joey cried as he said: “I didn’t understand. I remember saying ‘she can’t be gone, she’ll come back because why would she leave me?'”

Viewers were seriously moved by Joey’s comments, and took to Twitter to share their thoughts on his confession.

One viewer tweeted: “Massive respect for joey after that. wow. literally in tears. 100% my winner! #SASWhoDaresWins.”

Another wrote: “When @JoeyEssex_ brings you to tears, huge respect. #SASWhoDaresWins.”

A third person commented: “@JoeyEssex_ has had me in tears, how heart breaking, your mom would be so proud #SASWhoDaresWins.”

Slate joey Essex off all you want but for someone to lose their mum at 10 to suicide and to never really understand it must absolutely kill you. He seems so genuine😩 #SASWhoDaresWins #JoeEssex — amy j (@amyhodgesxo) May 4, 2020

That got me hearing Joey say that #SASWhoDaresWins pic.twitter.com/sYcJ2Y7DEF — Georgia (@GeorgiaEH17) May 4, 2020

For Joey Essex to lose him mum at 10 to suicide and to never really understand why she did it must be agonising. The fact he can now talk about it openly takes courage and he’s facing into it whole heartedly. #SASWhoDaresWins — ᗩᗰI (@Amikins84) May 4, 2020

