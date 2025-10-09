Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

Viewers heartbroken as THIS celebrity is the first to be ‘murdered’ on The Celebrity Traitors UK

Celebrity Traitors UK | BBC
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent

Viewers have been left heartbroken after it was revealed Paloma Faith was the first celebrity to be “murdered” on The Celebrity Traitors UK.

In the premiere episode, the three Traitors, Alan Carr, Jonathan Ross and Cat Burns were chosen to carry out their first murder, in plain sight.

The group were instructed to rub a poisoned flower, and then touch the face of the celebrity they wanted to “murder.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BBC iPlayer (@bbciplayer)

After a struggle to get the celebrities alone, Alan chose his close friend Paloma Faith to “murder” in a moment of panic.

At the round tower, Alan revealed his choice as he said: “I’ve murdered one of my best friends.”

Fans were devastated to learn that the iconic Paloma was the first to be “murdered” with one writing: “You can’t get rid of her yet!!”

See how they reacted below:

Ad
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

us showbiz

uk showbiz

Latest News

@goss.ie
161.0k Followers
Follow

Contact us

Call to action

Interested in advertising with Goss Meda? Email our Sales Team below for our advertising rates.

EMAIL