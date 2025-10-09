Viewers heartbroken as THIS celebrity is the first to be ‘murdered’ on The Celebrity Traitors UK

Viewers have been left heartbroken after it was revealed Paloma Faith was the first celebrity to be “murdered” on The Celebrity Traitors UK.

In the premiere episode, the three Traitors, Alan Carr, Jonathan Ross and Cat Burns were chosen to carry out their first murder, in plain sight.

The group were instructed to rub a poisoned flower, and then touch the face of the celebrity they wanted to “murder.”

After a struggle to get the celebrities alone, Alan chose his close friend Paloma Faith to “murder” in a moment of panic.

At the round tower, Alan revealed his choice as he said: “I’ve murdered one of my best friends.”

Fans were devastated to learn that the iconic Paloma was the first to be “murdered” with one writing: “You can’t get rid of her yet!!”

See how they reacted below:

You’re bringing Paloma back in a couple of episodes right? RIGHT?!?! IT’S PALOMA!!! YOU CAN’T GET RID OF HER YET!!!!!#CelebrityTraitors — Laura ⭐️ (@LauraNicoleXx) October 9, 2025

Thinking about all the incredible Paloma Faith content that’s just been taken from us #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/pVvdkB1Z05 — Tamzin Rebekah Black (@tamzinrblack) October 9, 2025

“thank god i wasn’t the first one dead” ohhh paloma 😭💔 #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/ilmmhGIwYe — saffron 🥳 (@saffarinda) October 9, 2025

not paloma 😭😭 i’m so upset at this decision #CelebrityTraitors — band$ (@thatsjustB) October 9, 2025

They say keep your friends close. Paloma’s been robbed. Alan how could you kill your bestie 😂#CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/2a6qiF7OOT — Wando (@Wandoful) October 9, 2025