"Well I must say, I didn't see that coming!"

Viewers have mixed reaction to the finale of RTÉ thriller Smother

RTÉ viewers have shared their mixed reactions to the finale of Smother.

Set on the coast of County Clare, the Irish thriller has been a huge hit since its’ debut last month, and stars a host of well-known Irish actors – including Dervla Kirwan, Seána Kerslake, Niamh Walsh and Stuart Graham.

The six-part series centered around the mysterious death of Denis Ahern at his wife Val’s 50th birthday party.

All those in attendance at the party became prime suspects, including members of Val and Denis’ blended family, with viewers kept guessing each week as to what happened that night.

The highly anticipated finale aired on Sunday night and while some viewers were shocked by the ending, others were left disappointed.

One user tweeted: “#smother OMG Never seen that coming,” while a second wrote: “What an excellent show!!! Plenty of twists. Loved it. #Smother”.

However, another penned: “This is a very disappointing finale #Smother”, and a fourth tweeted: “Well what was that ending? #smother”.

#smother OMG 😳 Never seen that coming — hjkerins (@hjkerins) April 11, 2021

I thought #smother was very clever tonight. That's all I'll say if you haven't watched it yet. It's on @RTEplayer if you missed it pic.twitter.com/Yraf9OYITN — Nuala Carey (@nualacarey25) April 11, 2021

Well I must say, I didn't see that coming! #Smother — Gillian Murphy (@Gill_Murphy) April 11, 2021

20 mins left in Smother. There has to be some kind of twist. It cannot be this simple #Smother — Henry Martin (@henrymartin1) April 11, 2021

Right. That was a good series. Altho I’m not sure abt the ending. #smother. A bit of an anti climax — Bairbre Ni Scolai (@barbarascully) April 11, 2021

What an excellent show!!! Plenty of twists. Loved it. #Smother — Joseph David Fahy (@PoleDrift) April 11, 2021

Well what was that ending? #smother — michadaly (@michadaly) April 11, 2021

Jesus that was brilliant #Smother — Suzy (@herefromnow) April 11, 2021

This is a very disappointing finale #Smother — Thecroppyboy (@Thecroppyboy1) April 11, 2021

That was a good tense drama – loved the unexpected twist at the end #Smother — byGrainne Byrne (@grainnebyrne) April 11, 2021

Was totally wrong on my suspicions in #smother but it had me gripped to the end. Fantastic drama on #RTE — Catherine Flanagan (@cathoflan) April 11, 2021

Fab first series of #Smother, surprised by the twists in the finale .

Loved it, great acting and beautifully filmed, well done all involved 👏👏👏

Thanks for choosing north Clare as your location 🙌🙌🙌 — Moher Cottage (@MoherCottage) April 11, 2021