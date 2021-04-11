Home Top Story Viewers have mixed reaction to the finale of RTÉ thriller Smother

Viewers have mixed reaction to the finale of RTÉ thriller Smother

"Well I must say, I didn't see that coming!"

Sophie Clarke
RTÉ

RTÉ viewers have shared their mixed reactions to the finale of Smother.

Set on the coast of County Clare, the Irish thriller has been a huge hit since its’ debut last month, and stars a host of well-known Irish actors – including Dervla Kirwan, Seána Kerslake, Niamh Walsh and Stuart Graham.

The six-part series centered around the mysterious death of Denis Ahern at his wife Val’s 50th birthday party.

All those in attendance at the party became prime suspects, including members of Val and Denis’ blended family, with viewers kept guessing each week as to what happened that night.

The highly anticipated finale aired on Sunday night and while some viewers were shocked by the ending, others were left disappointed.

One user tweeted: “#smother OMG Never seen that coming,” while a second wrote: “What an excellent show!!! Plenty of twists. Loved it. #Smother”.

However, another penned: “This is a very disappointing finale #Smother”, and a fourth tweeted: “Well what was that ending? #smother”.

