Viewers have mixed reaction to Amy Adams’ new Netflix film The Woman in the Window

Viewers have shared their mixed reactions to Amy Adams’ new Netflix film, The Woman in the Window.

The mystery/drama follows agoraphobic Dr. Anna Fox (played by Amy), who witnesses something she shouldn’t while keeping tabs on the Russell family – the seemingly picture perfect clan that live across from her.

The movie joined Netflix on Friday, and it is currently the number one trending flick on the streaming giant in Ireland.

Taking to Twitter after watching the movie, some fans shared their love for the film while others expressed their disappointment.

One viewer wrote: “The Woman in the Window was such a great movie!!! One of my new favorite psychological thrillers.”

Another tweeted: “I’m disappointed. The Woman In The Window sadly, was a wasted opportunity with such a stellar cast, premise, and setup. The story felt disjointed and (to me) didn’t provide any sort of satisfying conclusion or payoff. I think there’s a good (maybe great) story in there somewhere.”

Leading actress Amy is currently in Ireland, where she is shooting the sequel film to Disney’s Enchanted.

Sharing a video to Instagram from her new home, the 46-year-old said: “Hi everybody. I am in Ireland where I am getting ready to start filming on the sequel to Enchanted, which I am very excited about.”

Disenchanted, which is being filmed in Enniskerry in Wicklow, is set for release on Disney+ in 2022.

