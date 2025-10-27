Viewers devastated by latest elimination on Strictly Come Dancing

Viewers were left devastated by the latest elimination on this season of Strictly Come Dancing.

Former Chelsea star Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and his professional partner Lauren Oakley were the fourth couple to leave the competition on Sunday night.

The couple left following a dance-off between themselves and Amber Davies and professional Nikita Kuzmin, where both couples performed their routine from Saturday night’s Icons Week show.

As the pair left the competition, Jimmy said: “I have absolutely loved my experience. I can only say thank you very much for letting me have this experience and to my daughters for pushing me to come here and do this.”

“I never expected that I would enjoy it this much. The people behind the scenes, from the wardrobe people to the hairdressers to the make-up people, are absolutely magnificent – thank you very much. This experience is going to live with me forever.”

Despite securing their highest score of the competition on Saturday night with 30 points, the former Chelsea star said: “The only thing you can do is dance as best as you can and then it’s up to the public. I was actually quite happy to dance again because I wanted to do better than my previous one. So listen, I have had a blast.”

Speaking about his professional partner, Lauren, he added: “She is just absolutely incredible. She has been absolutely amazing with me. You are a diamond.”

She added that the pair had “so many laughs” and she was “absolutely gutted” to be leaving; however, she praised her partner for being an “amazing student.”

She said: “We have had the best time and I am so proud of how far he has come. It proves that anyone can be a dancer if you put your mind to it. He’s a footballer, and he just danced like that. We’ve had the best time and I’m just so proud and I feel honoured to have been able to teach you.”

Fans were devastated by the elimination of Jimmy, with many saying he “really exceeded expectations.”

I know #strictly is just a silly little dance show but sometimes eliminations hit hard & this is one of them. Jimmy really exceeded expectations – that’s a beautiful point to prove. He and Lauren were strong every week & there was so much more to do, I wish we couldve seen it ❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/sFpwSLeSQy — poppy ☾ (@scddevereaux) October 26, 2025

Jimmy is what Strictly is meant to be about, a celebrity with little or no professional dancing living in the moment and enjoying the competition Such a shame Jimmy & Lauren were eliminated this early as they were so good 💜#Strictly pic.twitter.com/W9dHddoIAo — rishi 💥🎃 (@thrawnschimera) October 26, 2025

Jimmy deserved far longer in the competition. Him and Lauren are handling this with total grace. At this point, there are weaker dancers who should have gone before him #strictly #StrictlyComeDancing — No more Tiers left to cry (@tj78_rm) October 26, 2025

This is frustrating as it’s a very good week for Jimmy. Shouldn’t be in the bottom 2 #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing #SCD pic.twitter.com/wj6DQ6tda1 — Uzoamaka🙌🏿💡💃🏾🌞💕🙏🏿 (@TashAmaka) October 26, 2025

Wow. You always get a shock exit in one of the weeks. But I am absolutely gutted for Jimmy. He was doing so well. Rare for a footballer in recent years. Neither pair deserved to be in the dance off. #Strictly pic.twitter.com/yRUFH7ci2a — Louisa King (@MadeinKendal) October 26, 2025