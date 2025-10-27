Viewers convinced Traitors stars Alan and Paloma’s feud has ‘deepened’ as he fails to acknowledge HUGE milestone

Viewers are convinced Traitors stars Alan Carr and Paloma Faith’s feud has “deepened” after he failed to acknowledge the stars’ pregnancy news.

Earlier this week, the Only Love Can Hurt Like This singer confirmed that she is pregnant with her third child, her first with her partner Stevie Thomas.

Following her stint on the Celebrity Traitors, the singer revealed that she was “devastated” that she had been chosen to be murdered first, especially by close friend Alan Carr.

It appears that the animosity still exists because Alan appeared to ignore the announcement on social media.

Although Alan did not acknowledge the news, other Traitors, such as co-star Kate Garraway and host Claudia Winkleman, did share their love for the singer.

“SO SO HAPPY FOR YOU,” exclaimed The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paloma Faith (@palomafaith)

Speaking to the BBC after her quick departure, Paloma admitted that she didn’t play the game “great”.

“It was up and down. I found it quite nerve wracking because, because I knew when I went in that I have a huge personality and that I’d be very visible. I knew that I couldn’t fade into the background,” she admitted.

“I’m the sort of person that lets my feelings about people be known by talking a lot, so it was never an option for me to be able to quietly just simmer under the surface. I felt like my Spidey senses kicked off very early on,” she explained further.

“I was potentially, in hindsight, oversharing a lot of stuff. I don’t think my technique was great in this game, but it works very well in real life,” Paloma added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alan Carr (@chattyman)

In what appeared to be an “olive branch,” just days after he “murdered” his pal, Alan shared a video on Instagram, reading a cocktail menu, saying, “I could murder a Paloma.”

He captioned the post: “Anyone thirsty? 👀😜 love you @palomafaith #forgiveme,” as Paloma commented: “Mines too salty.”