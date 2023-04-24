Ad
Viewers are all saying the same thing about I’m A Celebrity… South Africa

Viewers are all saying the same thing about I’m A Celebrity… South Africa.

The new series kicked off on Monday night, and it saw nine popular campmates from previous seasons return to the jungle.

The line-up includes boxing champion Amir Khan, Diversity dancer & DJ Jordan Banjo, former Coronation Street Star Helen Flanagan, TV presenter Carol Vorderman, Olympic athlete Fatima Whitbread, former Royal butler Paul Burrell, ex-England cricketer Phil Tufnell, supermodel Janice Dickinson and music legend Shaun Ryder. 

©ITV Plc

The series was filmed in South Africa last September, and fans are missing the live element of the show.

Many viewers have taken to Twitter to complain about the show being pre-recorded, with one writing: “I’m not entirely sold on this pre-recorded series. It feels weird enough watching #imaceleb during the spring but half the fun is watching events unfold more or less as they happen, plus the public vote element.”

Another tweeted: “While the spectacle is nice, I feel the most iconic moments of this show is the live arguing and rich people fighting each other because they’re starving. Not sure you can get the same vibe if it’s all pre-recorded.”

Check out more reactions below:

