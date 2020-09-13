Home Top Story Video of Irish DJ goes viral after he refuses to wear face...

Video of Irish DJ goes viral after he refuses to wear face mask while shopping

DJ Spiral rose to fame after appearing on Big Brother

By
Sophie Clarke
-
SHARE
Instagram

A video of an Irish DJ has gone viral after he refused to wear a face mask while shopping.

DJ Spiral, who’s real name is Glen Coroner, rose to fame after appearing on Big Brother back in 2006.

The Dublin native received major backlash online after a video circulated of him refusing to put on a face covering while in Lidl.

In the viral clip, a member of staff told the DJ that he would not be served in the shop and was told to leave for refusing to co-operate with the COVID-19 mandatory guideline – enforced by a statutory instrument under the Irish Health Act 1947 as amended in 2020.

It is now compulsory in Ireland to wear a face mask on public transport and in shopping centres and shops.

Failure to comply with this mandatory instrument can result in a fine of €2,500 or six months in prison.

The exemptions to the wearing of face masks apply to those who cannot put one on, wear or remove a face covering because of any physical or mental illness, impairment or disability or without severe distress, children under 13, and anyone who needs to communicate with another person who has difficulties communicating (someone who is hard of hearing).

Goss.ie has contacted Glen Coroner for comment.

On this week’s episode of Goss Chats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with award-winning makeup artist and MRS Glam creator, Michelle Regazolli Stone.

The celebrity MUA opens up about the ups and downs of living through the pandemic, and how her makeup range saved her.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

On this week’s episode of #GossChats @itsalirose chats with award-winning makeup artist and @mrsglambymichelle creator @mrsmakeup_ie The celebrity MUA opens up about the ups and downs of living through the pandemic and how her makeup range saved her. #GossChats is sponsored by @haus_of_jejuve

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie) on

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR