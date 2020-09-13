Video of Irish DJ goes viral after he refuses to wear face mask while shopping

DJ Spiral rose to fame after appearing on Big Brother

Video of Irish DJ goes viral after he refuses to wear face...

A video of an Irish DJ has gone viral after he refused to wear a face mask while shopping.

DJ Spiral, who’s real name is Glen Coroner, rose to fame after appearing on Big Brother back in 2006.

The Dublin native received major backlash online after a video circulated of him refusing to put on a face covering while in Lidl.

In the viral clip, a member of staff told the DJ that he would not be served in the shop and was told to leave for refusing to co-operate with the COVID-19 mandatory guideline – enforced by a statutory instrument under the Irish Health Act 1947 as amended in 2020.

100% behind @lidl_ireland for ejecting these clowns. Spouting on about constitutional rights when they can barely operate a shopping trolley.#WearAMask pic.twitter.com/JAPgM3dObm — Estebantz 🥃 (@ActingTheGom) September 12, 2020

Is that ‘DJ Spiral’ in Lidl making a complete gowl of himself? I could only tolerate half of the video. That voice is unmistakable and hasn’t he become a bit of a dealz Jim Corr in recent years? — Niamh Conroy (@niamhconroy) September 12, 2020

DJ Spiral getting kicked out of Lidl for not wearing a mask is exactly the direction I need 2020 to go. — Nicola Byrne (@nicolabyrn3) September 12, 2020

'I've a constitutional right' DJ Spiral sounding like a chipmunk on helium! What constitutional right is he on about? He has no constitutional right to be in the store. It's also law that he must wear a mask whilst in a store. Idiot.https://t.co/eEn9lBzeY0 — IrishMJ (@IrishMJ) September 12, 2020

Bore off you wet sock — James Kavanagh (@JamesKavanagh_) September 12, 2020

I really can’t emphasise this enough. DJ Spiral you do NOT understand what you’re talking about. You are WRONG. Accept it. #COVID19ireland @Jimcorrsays — ThinkingBuachaill (@ThinkingBuacha1) September 12, 2020

Did you see "DJ Spiral" was ejected from lidl for being gobshite and shouting about "Constitutional Rights". Why cant people just wear a bloody mask. — Jen Edwards (@Jenniesapetal) September 12, 2020

DJ spiral could have handled that a lidl better… — Seosamh Ó Faircheall (@scoopmine) September 12, 2020

Just popping down Lidl for a few bits. Want anything @DJSPIRAL_ ? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😷 — Rob Magee (@robmagee86) September 13, 2020

Here, you forgot this pic.twitter.com/pEnYo4SR6K — Stephen Bergin (@steveskittles) September 13, 2020

It is now compulsory in Ireland to wear a face mask on public transport and in shopping centres and shops.

Failure to comply with this mandatory instrument can result in a fine of €2,500 or six months in prison.

The exemptions to the wearing of face masks apply to those who cannot put one on, wear or remove a face covering because of any physical or mental illness, impairment or disability or without severe distress, children under 13, and anyone who needs to communicate with another person who has difficulties communicating (someone who is hard of hearing).

Goss.ie has contacted Glen Coroner for comment.

