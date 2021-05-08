Victoria Beckham’s latest OOTD has delighted fans of the Spice Girls

Victoria Beckham’s latest Instagram post has delighted fans of the Spice Girls.

The 47-year-old channeled her inner Posh Spice today, by posing for a photo in a black mini dress.

Victoria even flashed a peace sign in the snap, and added the caption: “Hoping you all have a spicy Saturday!! Kisses!”

The Spice Girls reunited for a huge comeback tour in 2019, but Victoria declined to be a part of the reunion.

The former pop star recently returned to the UK, after spending months living in Miami with her husband David and their youngest kids Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

Last month, a source told The Sun: “The whole family loved their time in the US but the UK has always been home for them.”

“They are back in the UK and focusing on various aspects of their business ventures between the Cotswolds and London.”

“They had to isolate when they got back but now they are settled again and the children are preparing to go back to school next week,” the insider continued.

“Brooklyn moved to Miami last year to be with his fiancée Nicola Peltz so he has stayed out there.”

“Victoria feels sad to be away from him but he’s grown up now and living his own life. They’re hoping it won’t be too long before he can make a visit back home again.”

