Victoria Beckham welcomes son Brooklyn home – after he spent the coronavirus lockdown in New York

The 21-year-old had been stuck in the US over the past few months

Victoria Beckham welcomes son Brooklyn home – after he spent the coronavirus...

Victoria Beckham has welcomed her eldest son Brooklyn home – after he spent the coronavirus lockdown in New York.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-four shared a photo of the 21-year-old posing in a field by their home in the Cotswolds.

She captioned the post: “So happy to have @brooklynbeckham home with us. We have missed you so much!! kisses @nicolaannepeltz x VB.”

Back in March, Victoria told her Instagram followers that Brooklyn was stranded in the US, as he got stuck in lockdown in New York with his American girlfriend Nicola Peltz.

While he was forced to isolate away from his family, Brooklyn’s little sister Harper sent him an adorable care package – including a tie dye t-shirt, and a packet of Percy Pigs from Marks & Spencer.

