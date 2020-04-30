Victoria Beckham reverses her decision to take government money to pay staff wages

Victoria Beckham reverses her decision to take government money to pay staff...

Victoria Beckham has decided to no longer receive any money from the British government to pay her staff.

The fashion designer had applied for a government bailout scheme, to pay the wages of her current staff for her fashion company.

Victoria, 46, faced huge backlash after the news leaked, given that her family is worth over €386 million.

A source close to the star has now said she was hurt over the controversy, and now she has changed her mind.

“Victoria is devastated about the backlash she’s faced. The original decision to furlough (to get on the government scheme) wasn’t actually hers – it was more of a board thing, and she was persuaded that it was the right thing to do.

“Victoria realises she still has some way to go when it comes to endearing herself again with the great British public, but she is going to use her position and influence to start giving more back,” the insider added.

Just last year it emerged that Victoria’s fashion empire had losses over £12 million, with many believing the company could fold.

She later slashed her own salary and lost her personal chauffeur, in order to cut costs.

Since launching back in 2008, the company has lost an estimated £35 million, despite huge stars wearing the brand, including Meghan Markle, Michelle Obama and Jennifer Lopez.

