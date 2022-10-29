Victoria Beckham reveals the REAL reason she burst into tears during Paris Fashion Week – amid feud rumours

Victoria Beckham has revealed the real reason she burst into tears during Paris Fashion Week, amid rumours she’s feuding with Nicola Peltz.

Since the actress married the Spice Girl’s eldest son Brooklyn back in April, there have been countless reports claiming the mother and daughter-in-law have had a falling out.

Their rumoured feud appeared to be quashed earlier this month after the newlyweds attended the fashion designer’s show during Paris Fashion Week.

Victoria took the catwalk during the finale of her fashion show in Paris, and burst into tears when she saw Brooklyn and Nicola sitting amongst the rest of the Beckham clan.

The model recalled the reason she became so overwhelmed at the event during her appearance on Drew Barrymore on Friday.

She told the Hollywood actress: “I got some emotional in the show in Paris.”

“I planned on coming out after the show and I wanted a great picture walking down the catwalk.”

“But the moment I saw David, and the kids and my mum and my dad and my sister, I just got so emotional, I really did,” she continued.

“Because family are everything to me. To have them there, to support me, is just everything.”

Nicola and Victoria are said to have clashed over the actress’ wedding dress.

In a recent interview with Grazia USA, the 27-year-old revealed “the real reason” she didn’t wear a dress designed by her mother-in-law.

Nicola told the publication: “Well, I was planning on wearing Victoria’s wedding dress. I was truly excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created. I thought that was so beautiful and such a beautiful story.”

“I thought, ‘Oh, this is going to be so fun. One of my best friends and my mom.’”

“We connected to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn’t hear anything. Victoria called my mom and said her atelier couldn’t make it. So, I spoke to my mom and Leslie, and I was like, ‘Well, unfortunately, this can’t happen, so what’s the next step?’”

Nicola went on to explain how she came about wearing a Valentino gown to marry her beau Brooklyn.

“I’ve been a fan of Valentino and their couture for so long,” she admitted. “I was really lucky to be able to travel to the atelier to try on the dress. That’s what really happened.”

“When I read things that say I was never planning on wearing a Victoria Beckham dress or things like that, it does hurt my feelings. I try not to let it, but it’s just not the truth. It’s just a bit of a bummer when you’re like, ‘Oh, people think that,’ but it’s just not true.”

A recent report has claimed that Victoria is “distraught and fearful” that her fallout with Nicola will strain her relationship with her son Brooklyn.

A friend of the Beckhams told The Daily Mail: “Victoria loves having all of her children around her, it is how she loves to spend her time the most.”

“She has always been so warm and welcoming to her sons’ girlfriends and absolutely adored Nicola from day one. But things have got tricky and it is upsetting for her, she is heartbroken.”

“She and Brooklyn have always had such a close relationship, he was her comfort blanket when things were difficult in the Beckham marriage.”

“She would also take Brooklyn to events as he was growing up where she would describe him as her date. She has found all of this very difficult,” the source added.

It has also been reported that Victoria hijacked Brooklyn and Nicola’s first dance song ‘You Sang To Me’ by Marc Anthony for her own mother-son dance.

The newlyweds reportedly had to change their song last minute to ‘Can’t Help Falling In Love’ by Elvis Presley.