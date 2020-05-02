Victoria Beckham pays tribute to husband David by sharing sweet video montage on his birthday

Victoria Beckham has paid tribute to her husband David by sharing a sweet video montage on his birthday.

The former footballer turned 45 today, and will celebrate at the Beckham’s family home in the Cotswolds.

Taking to Instagram today, Victoria posted a throwback snap of the pair walking their dogs Snoop and Puffy in Manchester back in 1997.

She wrote: “Happy birthday @davidbeckham x Remembering our walks with Snoop and Puffy in Manchester all those years ago. Still dog walking together 23 years later. Love you so much x.”

Victoria then shared a montage of videos and pictures, giving fans an insight into their family life.

She captioned the post: “Happy birthday to the best daddy. Celebrating in lockdown and missing @brooklynbeckham and all our friends and family today. We all love you so much xxx.”

Victoria’s adoring posts about David come after she pledged to reverse her decision to furlough staff earlier this week.

The 46-year-old has now refused to take tax payers money to pay staff at her company, after she faced serious criticism online.

A source told The Sun on Sunday: “Victoria is devastated about the backlash she’s faced.”

“The original decision to furlough wasn’t actually hers – it was more a board thing, and she was persuaded that it was the right thing to do. Obviously she now realises this is wrong.”

“Victoria realises she still has some way to go when it comes to endearing herself again with the great British public, but she is going to use her position and influence to start giving more back.”

