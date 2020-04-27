Victoria Beckham labeled ‘greedy’ as she sells £2k clothes after taking government funds to pay staff

The star is allowing the government scheme to pay her staff's wages

Victoria Beckham labeled ‘greedy’ as she sells £2k clothes after taking government...

Victoria Beckham has faced huge criticism for using government funds to pay her staff, while continuing to sell her luxury clothing line.

The designer is allowing the British government scheme to pay her staff’s wages, despite her family’s net worth of £335million.

When the public spotted that Victoria continued to sell clothes worth as much as £2,200 on her website, the were not impressed.

The former Spice Girls star uploaded a picture of a dress worth £1,995 on Instagram and captioned the post “Walking into week 6.”

View this post on Instagram Walking into week 6. #VBSS20 x A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Apr 27, 2020 at 3:56am PDT

Fans flocked to the comment section to criticize the star.

“Whilst you’re walking into the pockets of the taxpayer to pay your staff,” one user commented with the hastags “#nomorals #noexcuses #norespect.”

“Oh dear Victoria, we can not afford your fashion items due to the fact we will be paying towards your furloughed staff,” a second follower wrote.

Another user commented: “Desperate for more money are we? Have some consideration for the people struggling.”

“Your actions are everything that’s wrong with this world. Greedy, unnecessary and exploitative,” a fourth posted.

Victoria Beckham’s representatives have yet to comment, but a source told the Mail Online: “There were many crisis calls to discuss how they should react.”

“It would be no exaggeration to say Victoria was sulking.”