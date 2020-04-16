Victoria Beckham is sharing her birthday party LIVE on social media

Victoria Beckham is throwing a virtual birthday bash – and we are all invited.

The former Spice Girls star turns 46 on Friday April 17th, and to celebrate she will stream her party live on Instagram to raise funds for charity.

On the lavish invitation, Victoria revealed that the popular DJ Fat Tony will take over her Instagram to give her “the best bday present. A playlist of all my favourite songs to share with everyone.”

The mum-of-four also asked that friends and family don’t give her presents, but instead donate to The Children’s Society.

Victoria explained: “They provide a lifeline for children hidden from view… and in even more danger now from abuse, exploitation, neglect or hunger. Please support them if you can.”

The party starts at 8pm and the star asked us to “turn the music up and have a dance in your living room/kitchen/bedroom.”

