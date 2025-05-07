Victoria Beckham is experiencing her ‘worst nightmare’ amid suspected feud between her sons

It has been revealed that Victoria Beckham is experiencing her “worst nightmare” amid the suspected feud between her sons, Brooklyn and Romeo Beckham.

It’s understood that the designer is at the centre of the familial conflict, with her eldest son and his wife, Nicola Peltz, on one side and the rest of the family on the other.

Speaking with The Sun, a source close to the Beckham clan shared: “This is Victoria’s worst nightmare. The thought of any of her children falling out gives her sleepless nights.”

“It’s been difficult with Brooklyn since he met Nicola, and there’s no denying that there was a family fall-out over their wedding.”

“But Victoria and David [Beckham] have worked hard to get things back on track, so this is a real blow.”

According to a new report, Brooklyn and Nicola were denied a “private reunion” with David before his recent 50th birthday celebrations.

A source close to the family told TMZ that Brooklyn and Nicola flew to London last week with the sole intention of seeing the football star for his birthday.

They also said that the pair reached out to the family before the party, asking them to meet up privately before the celebrations, but this didn’t go to plan.

The source stated that the young couple were told to show up at the party at the Core restaurant in Notting Hill in London, or they wouldn’t get a chance to see David or the rest of the family at all.

News broke last month that Brooklyn is feuding with his little brother Romeo, allegedly over the latter’s relationship with model Kim Turnbull.

It’s understood that Brooklyn never previously dated Kim, despite recent reports claiming so.

According to sources, Brooklyn and Kim allegedly had a romantic relationship in the past, but “that’s all water under the bridge.”

They also shared the “issue at hand is that the couple questions whether Kim has the right intentions in dating Romeo.”

Fans first speculated that the pair had a falling out after Romeo posted an Instagram story celebrating his father’s 50th birthday.

The 22-year-old mentioned and tagged everyone in the photo, but Brooklyn and wife Nicola were nowhere to be seen.

Following this, David posted photos from the celebration, captioning the post: “So I thought I’d start celebrating slightly early , such a special night in Miami 🩷 So lucky to have amazing friends and family to start the 50th celebrations with 🩷 Love you @victoriabeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven 🩷”

However, many fans noticed there was no mention of Brooklyn, with one commenting: “Where is Brooklyn? And you didn’t mention his name in the hashtags below, strange… 🤨🤔”

Another user questioned: “and Brooklyn & Nicola?”

In March, Brooklyn and Peltz were no-shows at Victoria’s Paris fashion show – while Romeo and his girlfriend were in attendance.

Eyebrows were raised when David then went on to share some snaps from a getaway with his two youngest sons, Romeo and Cruz, and wrote: “You were missed @brooklynpeltzbeckham.”