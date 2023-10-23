Victoria Beckham ‘in talks for her own TV show’ after success of husband David’s Netflix series

Victoria Beckham is reportedly in talks for her own TV show.

According to The UK Sun, it would explore her journey from being part of the Spice Girls to becoming a global fashion icon.

It would also follow how she balanced raising her four children – Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, whom she shares with her husband David.

A source told the publication: “This will be a documentary exploring ­Victoria’s meteoric rise in the fashion world; how she’s built a fashion and beauty empire from scratch.”

“The focus will very much be on the business brand, but will detail how she had to overcome the naysayers post-Spice Girls and defied the cynics.”

“At times her journey wasn’t easy, and there will be a blood, sweat and tears look behind the scenes at the sheer graft she has put into ­reinventing herself.”

“Off the back of David’s success, and how well she came across, people will also see, in depth, her wit and sarcasm.”

“Of course there will be some personal life elements and David, and her celebrity pals, will feature in the background,” the source continued.

“It’s early days but everyone is very excited about this production.”

It comes on the back of her husband David’s successful docuseries, simply titled Beckham.

The four-part series features a mix of never-before-seen personal archive footage from the last 40 years, candid current-day moments, and interviews with those closest to him.

Directed by Academy Award winner Fisher Stevens, the series follows David’s meteoric rise from humble working-class beginnings to global football stardom.

A synopsis for the documentary reads: “Every goal he scores is an absolute beauty. No one can do it like he does. Meet the person behind the persona in this intimate David Beckham biopic.”

It’s safe to say the internet has gone wild since the release of Beckham, which jumped to number one in the UK & Ireland after its premiere.