Victoria Beckham hilariously pokes fun at husband David’s style

David promised to get revenge on the Spice Girl

Victoria Beckham has hilariously poked fun at her husband David’s style.

The couple have been married for 21 years, and share four children – Brooklyn (21), Romeo (18), Cruz (15), and Harper (9).

The family celebrated Remembrance Sunday yesterday, sharing a photo to Instagram of them wearing their red poppies with pride.

However, it was David’s choice of footwear that caught their followers eyes, with many taking to the comment section to bash his boots.

View this post on Instagram Wearing our poppies with pride today! #RemembranceSunday @davidbeckham A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Nov 8, 2020 at 3:07am PST

One follower commented: “Wellies are a tad much Dave!!”, with a second writing: “David, Goliath called, he wants his boots back!”

Fashion designer Victoria got in on the fun, taking to her Instagram Stories to hilariously compare her husband to Gaston from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

“Gaston wants his boots back,” the former Spice Girl wrote.

David swore to get his own back on Victoria, writing: “So my wife decided to post before asking me or cropping my last minute shoe option.

“Revenge will be sweet,” he added.

The news comes after reports that the couple landed a £16million deal with Netflix to film a docu-series about their life.