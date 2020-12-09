Victoria Beckham gushes about Brooklyn’s fiancée Nicola Peltz in rare personal interview

The fashion designer has praised the 25-year-old actress

Victoria Beckham has gushed about her son Brooklyn’s fiancée Nicola Peltz in a rare personal interview.

The couple announced their engagement back in July, and are set to wed in 2022.

During an appearance on ITV’s Lorraine this morning, Victoria described the 25-year-old actress as a “wonderful woman”.

The former Spice Girl said: “Everybody remembers Brooklyn as being on the football pitch with David at Manchester United, and now he’s a 21-year-old man. He’s so happy, they’re both so happy.”

‘We could not have asked for Brooklyn to meet a more adorable and lovely lady.’@victoriabeckham reveals all about her son Brooklyn’s upcoming wedding to @nicolaannepeltz. Watch in full ➡️ https://t.co/vn8NeFi106 pic.twitter.com/6u4nmD1DlQ — Lorraine (@lorraine) December 9, 2020

“She’s just wonderful. She’s sweet, she’s kind, she’s such a lovely warm, wonderful woman. We could not have asked for Brooklyn to meet a more adorable lady. We love her.”

“It’s nice with everything that’s gone on this year that Brooklyn found a soulmate during this time. We’re very happy and excited,” she added.

Victoria’s comments come amid reports Brooklyn and Nicola have already signed a prenup.

Although their wedding isn’t set to take place until 2022, The Sun has reported that the couple have already signed a prenuptial agreement to protect their family fortunes.

The Beckham family are worth an estimated £335 million, and Nicola is the daughter of billionaire investor Nelson Peltz.

A source told the newspaper: “Prenups may not seem particularly romantic but in the US they’re incredibly common and Nicola’s family all have agreements in place with their partners.”

“Brooklyn and Nicola’s decision to go legal was entirely mutual. He’s had experiences of girls desperate to get in on the Beckham name so they’re delighted Nicola loves Brooklyn for him.”

“And, of course, she doesn’t need his money and has her own successful career.”

“It’s not complicated. Basically, in the unlikely event of a split, both parties will leave the marriage with what they put into it.”

“This includes assets and properties. Money will not change hands,” the insider added.