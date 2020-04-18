Victoria Beckham celebrates 46th birthday in isolation

The fashionista was surrounded by family - except her eldest son Brooklyn

Victoria Beckham celebrated her 46th birthday last night.

The former Spice Girl was treated to a cake and homemade cards at the Beckham’s family home in the Cotswolds.

The fashion designer also hosted a “virtual party” with her friend DJ Fat Tony on Instagram Live, and played some of her favourite songs.

Sharing a photo of her and David posing next to their youngest child Harper, Victoria wrote: “I had the most special day today with @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #harperseven X miss u so much @brooklynbeckham x kisses @dj_fattony_ thank you for making my day so special xxx 🎈🎈”

Victoria has been isolating at home with her husband David and their children Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and Harper, 8.

But the famous family are missing 21-year-old Brooklyn, who got stuck in lockdown in New York, where he’s isolating with his girlfriend Nicola Peltz.

Earlier in the day, Victoria also shared a series of childhood photos set to the Spice Girls’ 1996 hit Who Do You Think You Are.

She captioned the post: “It’s my birthday. Perhaps a stranger birthday than usual.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Apr 17, 2020 at 1:45am PDT

“But I am so grateful to be safe and well and with @davidbeckham @cruzbeckham @romeobeckham #HarperSeven while missing @brooklynbeckham and all my family I can’t be with today. I know we will all be dancing together in spirit to my playlist tonight! xxxxx VB14h.”

Victoria’s hubby David also shared some old photos of Victoria, and wrote: “Happy birthday mama we love you so much and hope you have the most amazing day ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️.”