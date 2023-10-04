Victoria Beckham breaks her silence on husband David’s alleged affair

Victoria Beckham has broken her silence on her husband David’s alleged affair.

Back in 2003, the footballer’s former assistant Rebecca Loos claimed they had an affair while he was playing for Real Madrid – which David vehemently denied.

In a new four-part docuseries about David and his family, titled Beckham, Victoria spoke about how the allegations affected their marriage.

The Spice Girls star said: “It was the hardest period because it felt like the world was against us. Here’s the thing – we were against each other if I’m being completely honest.

“You know, up until Madrid sometimes it felt like us against everybody else but we were together, we were connected, we had each other. But when we were in Spain, it didn’t really feel like we had each other either.”

“And that’s sad. I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me. It was a nightmare. It was an absolute circus – and everyone loves it when the circus comes to town, right? Unless you’re in it.”

When asked if she resented her husband in the aftermath of things, the fashion designer admitted: “If I’m being totally honest, yes I did. It was the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life.”

David also addressed the allegations in the docuseries, which joined Netflix today.

He said: “There was some horrible stories which were difficult to deal with. It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage.”

According to The UK Sun, the woman the former England captain and Manchester United star was accused of having an affair with is not named in the documentary.

The premiere of the docu-series took place on Tuesday night in central London, as the Beckhams were all in attendance.

David and Victoria were joined by their four children – Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper – as well as Brooklyn’s wife Nicola Peltz and Romeo’s girlfriend Mia Regan.

David and Victoria tied the knot at Luttrellstown Castle in Castleknock, Dublin on July 4, 1999.