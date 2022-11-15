Vicky Phelan’s husband and children pay tribute to ‘heart and soul’ of their family

Vicky Phelan’s husband and children have paid tribute to the “heart and soul” of their family.

The Cervical Check campaigner, 48, sadly passed away in the early hours of Monday morning at Milford Hospice in Limerick.

The Kilkenny native is survived by her parents John and Gabby, her husband Jim, and their two children Amelia, 16, and Darragh, 11.

Jim, Amelia and Darragh have since paid tribute to the late Vicky in a heartbreaking statement.

“It is with an immense burden of grief that earlier today we bade our final farewell to our beloved Vicky,” the statement read.

“She was the heart and soul of our family unit and her passing will leave a void in all our lives, that at this point seems impossible to fill.”

“We cherish the memories of a loving wife, mother, daughter and sister, whose ability to deal with the struggles of life has inspired not only ourselves but an entire nation. The outpouring of grief and good wishes from far and wide are truly appreciated”.

“Funeral arrangements when made will be private, with an opportunity for people to pay their respects in due course,” the statement added.

Charlie Bird also paid tribute to the Cervical Check campaigner, tweeting: “My heart is broken just hearing about the passing of Vicky Phelan. Over the past year she gave me great support to keep fighting my terminal illness.”

“This whole country should be in mourning at the passing of this remarkable human being. My heart is broken. My hero is gone.”

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science of Ireland Simon Harris wrote: “Vicky Phelan made our country a better place. Everyone who came into contact with her was the better for it. Her advocacy & determination brought about change. Her kindness & decency brightened lives. The most incredible advocate I’ve ever met. Thinking of her family & friends.”

Vicky received a false negative test after she went for a cervical smear test back in 2011.

Three years later, the Kilkenny native was diagnosed with cancer, and in January 2017, she was informed that she had months to live.

In April 2018, Vicky was awarded €2.5m in damages in the High Court over the error, and her story led to the CervicalCheck scandal.

At the time, the 48-year-old stood at the steps of the High Court and gave an impassioned speech about how the system had horrendously let her down, and cost her her life.

The cervical check scandal is now known as one of the worst women’s health scandals in Irish history.

After receiving her terminal diagnosis, Vicky used her platform to fight for justice, and highlighted the lack of cancer treatments available in Ireland.

The mother-of-two was forced to travel to the US on a number of occasions for treatment.

In 2019, Vicky penned a memoir called Overcoming, and a documentary following her life recently aired in Irish cinemas.

Read more about Vicky’s incredible achievements here.