Vicky Phelan hailed an ‘inspiration’ following emotional interview on The Late Late Show

Vicky Phelan has been hailed an “inspiration” following her emotional interview on The Late Late Show on Friday night.

Back in October, the CervicalCheck campaigner returned home to Ireland to receive palliative chemotherapy, after discovering new tumours in her body.

Vicky had been undergoing a clinical trial in the US since January, and was about to start proton beam therapy to shrink the tumours in her lower back.

But sadly, Vicky found she was no longer eligible for the new treatment after doctors discovered more tumours in her neck, and one on her bowel.

After returning home in October, the mother-of-two started undergoing chemotherapy, but later decided to cease treatment because it made her so sick.

Speaking on The Late Late Show on Friday night, Vicky told Ryan Tubridy: “A lot of people don’t talk about this… the horrors of the treatment is often worse than the disease itself.”

“I was green, I was vomiting… I couldn’t even have a conversation with the kids. And I just thought, I can’t do this to them. I’d rather be well, I’d rather have a shorter time frame than be like that.”

“I would rather my children have memories of doing stuff with me and if I go sooner, so be it.”

Vicky, who is mum to Darragh, 10, and Amelia, 16, continued: “Four weeks ago I didn’t think I’d see Christmas, that’s how real this is for me at this stage.”

“I’ve been fighting this terminal part of the disease since 2018. This is my fourth line of treatment. Most people don’t get to four lines of treatment. When you get to four lines of treatment… there’s nothing more they can do for you.”

Vicky also spoke about planning her own funeral, and said: “I want a humanist ceremony and I want it to be a celebration, I don’t want people wearing black, I want colour.”

“I don’t want doom and gloom, I want music.”

After Vicky’s interview aired, viewers took to Twitter to praise her incredible strength.

What can you say about Vicky Phelan. What can you say. I think we all love her so much. She is beyond belief. — Muireann O’Connell (@MuireannO_C) November 19, 2021

Vicky Phelan is beyond amazing & inspiring. And so so hilarious, I could listen to her all day. Obsessed with her 💙 #LateLateShow — James Kavanagh (@JamesKavanagh_) November 19, 2021

Tuned in tonight to watch Vicky Phelan tell her story. As ever, she is fierce and truthful, no holds barred, a true Celtic Warrior. Nothing but love for this amazing woman who has done so much for ‘mna na hEireann’ ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/XVMQgT4fYh — Regina Looby (@reglooby) November 20, 2021

Vicky Phelan is an absolute inspiration. To see her sit there and joke and laugh despite what she is going through. 💚Really puts things into perspective. Why is life so unfair? 😥 #LateLateShow #vickyphelan — alana fearon (@lansy12) November 20, 2021

Everytime I see Vicky Phelan, I feel 3 things. Awe, sadness and an all consuming rage! We will never let your name die in my house. An absolute inspiration to all but especially to the women of Ireland. We love you Vicky 💚#LateLateShow — Roisín Connolly (@Conn32Ro) November 20, 2021

We don’t agree on much collectively as a country, but one thing we can all agree on is Vicky Phelan is phenomenal. #LateLateShow #latelate — Jamie Ryan (@itsjamieryan) November 19, 2021

There are absolutely no words to describe what an inspiration Vicky Phelan is #LateLateShow — Louise Burne (@louiseburne_) November 19, 2021

Vicky received a false negative test after she went for a cervical smear test back in 2011.

Three years later, she was diagnosed with cancer, and in January 2017, she was informed that she had months to live.

In April 2018, Vicky was awarded €2.5m in damages in the High Court over the error, and her story led to the CervicalCheck scandal, which currently involves 209 women.