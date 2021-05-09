Vicky Pattison reveals she and her boyfriend Ercan sleep in separate rooms to avoid pregnancy

Vicky Pattison has revealed she and her boyfriend Ercan sleep in separate rooms to avoid pregnancy.

The former Geordie Shore star has been dating the ex TOWIE star since 2018, and the couple moved into their dream home last month.

In a new interview, the 33-year-old revealed she and Ercan have been extra cautious since she got her contraceptive implant removed.

Speaking to The Mirror, Vicky said: “I went to see my doctor recently because I was getting such mood swings. Even I could see what I was putting Ercan through was probably not normal.”

“The PMS would start two weeks before my period, then I’d be on for a week, so there was only one week a month when I was normal. Ercan would come home to find me crying on the sofa, and he would say, ‘Baby this isn’t normal’. That was my wake-up call.”

“The first step was getting my contraceptive implant out to see if that made a difference,” she said.

“I took it out two months ago and now I think my body is finding its natural rhythm again. There have been ups and downs but I’ve noticed improvements, my emotions are not nearly as heightened now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Pattison (@vickypattison)

“We are being super, super careful. We are being ‘separate bedrooms’ careful! I would love a baby in the future, but I think we’ve got enough on our plate right now,” Vicky explained.

Gushing over her beau, the reality star said: “I think after what I went through before, it was always going to take a remarkable man to teach me to trust again.”

“Ercan is wonderful and I credit him with showing me how to love again, but also really helping me to learn to love myself.”

Sharing her 10-year plan, Vicky added: “I’d love a husband, loads of dogs, hopefully kids if I’m lucky. I don’t think I’ll ever abandon my career ambitions. I’d love to be a presenter one day, so I am just going to keep grafting away.”

