Vicky Pattison left in shock after stranger spat at her on the street

The reality star was taking photos in Notting Hill when she was approached by a woman

Vicky Pattison left in shock after stranger spat at her on the...

Vicky Pattison has been left in shock after a stranger spat at her on the street.

The former Geordie Shore star was doing a photo shoot in Notting Hill, West London, today when a passer by targeted her.

Speaking on her Instagram Story, Vicky told fans: “So we are doing some street style shooting today on location because the whole vibe is edgy.”

“So against my better judgement we’re in Notting Hill because it’s super pretty. I’d heard rumours that the people were less than hospitable with people who want to take pictures, well nothing could’ve f***ing prepared me for what has just happened…”

“So I’m sitting outside a coffee shop, minding my own business, just bought a coffee, bought a little muffin, just taking a quick picture,” Vicky explained. “We’re super apologetic because we know people are going about their every day life.”

“Anyway some woman starts taking the p*** out of us, pouting and posing and laughing. And I was like, I get it I look like a bit of a knob.”

“So I started laughing back and gave her a wave. Then she starts going like this, giving us the finger. I was like, ‘Oh my god that’s a bit intense’.”

“And then when I laughed, she spat at me! Spat at me in the middle of a global f***ing pandemic!”

