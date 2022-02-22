Vicky Pattison announces her engagement to Ercan Ramadan

Vicky Pattison has announced her engagement to Ercan Ramadan.

The former Geordie Shore star has been dating the ex TOWIE star since 2018, and the couple are currently on holidays in Dubai.

Taking to Instagram to share the exciting news, Vicky wrote: “I choose you and I’ll choose you over and over without pause, without a doubt, in a heartbeat… It’ll always be you ♥️ To our forever @ercan_ram… 💍🎉”

A host of Vicky’s celebrity friends took to the comment section to congratulate her on the happy news.

Stacey Solomon wrote: “Oh congratulations vick 😭😭 I’m so happy for you both 🥲🥲🥲🥲 love uuuuuuuuuuu.”

Maura Higgins commented: “Congratulations 👏👏👏👏🙌❤️,” and Faye Winter wrote: “I CANT EVEN 😍😍😍 CONGRATULATIONS 🤍”

Vicky was previously engaged to John Noble, and the former couple were due to film their wedding preparations for a reality show.

But in November 2018, the pair split after John was spotted cosying up to a number of women while on a trip to Dubai.