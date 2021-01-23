Vicky Pattison admits she had an ‘unhealthy obsession’ with being skinny

Vicky Pattison has admitted she used to have an “unhealthy obsession” with being skinny.

The obsession was sparked back in 2013, when the former Geordie Shore star released a fitness DVD after dropping five dress sizes.

Speaking on the latest episode of her podcast series ‘The Secret To’, Vicky confessed: “When I did my fitness DVD I had such an unhealthy obsession with a number on a scale.”

“I wanted to be the skinniest I could. I remember being in a size 6 from River Island. And there is no problem with that. There are loads of petite women out there. But I am not one of them…”

“I am not a naturally petite woman. I am curvy. I really am. I love that now. But it has taken until 33 to say that. And to own that and to mean it. To really mean it.”

Vicky recalled: “I got this unhealthy fixation with being as small as I could.”

“I remember putting on this size 6 River Island skirt and telling all of my friends quite proudly that it was too big. That is what I considered to be success.”

“It wasn’t that I was lifting this amount in the gym. It wasn’t that I woke up before my alarm clock went off. It wasn’t that I was able to go about my daily business and not be lethargic.”

“It was none of the things exercise should help you strive for. It was an unhealthy obsession,” she said.

Eventually, Vicky realised that she would never be happy as a size 6.

“I realised I could be as skinny as I wanted. The number could be as low as I liked on the scale but actually I was still not going to be happy,” she explained.

“I wasn’t having nice meals out with my friends. I was constantly wracked with anxiety about everything I was putting in my mouth.”

“I was exercising like a nutcase even so I could enjoy even small things guilt-free. It was horrible. I would not wish that mindset on anyone,” Vicky added.