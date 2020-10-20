Vicky Pattison admits she doesn’t speak to any of her Geordie Shore co-stars

The reality star was one of the original cast mates on the show

Vicky Pattison admits she doesn’t speak to any of her Geordie Shore...

Vicky Pattison has admitted that she doesn’t speak to any of her Geordie Shore co-stars.

Vicky was one of the show’s original cast members of the hit reality show, along with the likes of Charlotte Crosby, Gary Beadle, Holly Hagan and Sophie Kasaei.

The 32-year-old starred on the shore for three years, but revealed that she no longer keeps in touch with the other stars.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Vicky admitted: “Do you know what, I honestly don’t [keep in touch with them].”

“There’s no salacious gossip there,” she added. “I love all of the cast and I’m so proud of everything they’ve achieved.

“I couldn’t be happier Holly is engaged. Every time Charlotte gets a show, I’m her biggest cheerleader.

“But when you leave a job, you don’t always keep in touch with Barry from accounts! Your life just goes in a different direction,” Vicky explained.

Vicky also revealed that she has been trying to change the public perception of her since leaving the show in 2014.

“I made mistakes when I was new to the industry, compromising a lot of myself and my strength of character to be what I thought I needed to be to get on.

“I’ve spent the past 10 years trying desperately to reverse certain things I did and show people the real me, but I’m not going to apologise any more.

“I’m really proud of the woman I’m becoming and if people can’t let go of that image of who I used to be then that’s on them.”