Vernon Kay set to be highest paid star on I’m A Celeb – as this year’s pay packets are ‘revealed’

Vernon Kay is set to be the highest paid star on this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

Over the weekend, a host of celebrities were confirmed for this year’s series, after they were papped arriving at a promo shoot in London.

The Sun has since estimated what each celebrity will earn by appearing on the show next month, which will be filmed in Wales for the first time ever.

A TV insider has claimed Vernon Kay will earn the most, with a huge £150k pay packet.

Bosses have been trying to get the TV presenter on the show for years, as they believe he’ll go down a hit with viewers.

Coronation Street star Bev Callard is second on the list, scooping an estimated £125,000 for her appearance on the show.

Next up, opera singer Russell Watson is expected to earn an estimated £100,000, and EastEnders star Jessica Plummer has reportedly agreed to a £75,000 fee.

West End star Ruthie Henshall is also said to have been paid £75,000 to take part in this year’s series.

Meanwhile, Paralympic hero Hollie Arnold and former Strictly Come Dancing pro AJ Pritchard are expected to earn £50,000 each.

A total of ten celebrities are expected to take part in this year’s I’m A Celebrity, which will kick off on November 15.

The show is celebrating its 20th series this year, and will be filmed in the UK for the first time ever due to the coronavirus pandemic.