Vernon Kay reveals he renewed wedding vows to Tess Daly – after 2010 sexting scandal

The TV presenter was accused of sexting Page 3 model Rhian Sugden back in 2010

Vernon Kay has revealed he renewed his wedding vows to Tess Daly, after their marriage was rocked by his sexting scandal.

Back in 2010, the Family Fortunes host was accused of sexting Page 3 model Rhian Sugden.

After the scandal erupted, the father-of-two publicly apologised to his wife Tess, and their daughters Phoebe and Amber.

On tonight’s episode of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, Vernon recalled how he surprised Tess with a vow renewal in France “about five years ago”.

Speaking to campmate Giovanna Fletcher, Vernon said: “I booked a weekend in our favourite hotel in the South of France and I spoke to her [Tess’] stylist at the time and I said I needed four dresses.”

Giovanna said, “So Tess did not know anything?” and Vernon replied, “No, she didn’t know anything.”

“I gave her a card and it said congratulations on your second wedding day and I said we’re going to renew our vows. She said ‘I’ve got nothing to wear’ and I said ‘pick one’.”

“We went to reception and her Mum, my parents, the kids and my brother were waiting and she was like ‘oh my god’ – we had such a lovely day,” he added.