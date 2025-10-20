Vanessa Williams responds to rumours she will appear in Desperate Housewives reboot

Vanessa Williams has responded to the reports she may appear in the Desperate Housewives reboot with a comment about producers wanting a “younger cast.”

The 62-year-old actress, who was 47 when she was initially cast in the mystery comedy-drama, confessed she had little knowledge about the upcoming revival series.

The actress, however, did state that she thinks the show’s producers will choose a “younger cast” for the series, which is named Wisteria Lane in reference to the show’s famous location.

When asked about the series on the red carpet at the Variety Club Awards by Daily Mail, she responded: ”I saw that! I know as much as you because I’m reading it.”

She added that she hasn’t been asked to return, stating: “I think Kerry Washington is producing it. That’s all I know.”

Before adding: “‘I’m sure they’re going for younger housewives, like we were 20 years ago!”

Vanessa played Renee, a glitzy and outspoken woman who, after her husband cheats on her, leaves her marriage and moves to Wisteria Lane.

She makes friends with the other women on the lane since she was a college buddy of Lynette Scavo, another resident of Fairview.

According to the logline, Wisteria Lane will be similar to the original series, set among five friends and occasional frenemies who live in the same cul-de-sac.

The popular show ran for eight seasons from 2004 until 2012, and it followed the lives of a close-knit group of women living in Wisteria Lane – a seemingly perfect neighbourhood that hid many secrets, crimes, forbidden romances and domestic struggles.

It followed Susan Mayer (Teri Hatcher), Lynette Scavo (Felicity Huffman), Bree Van de Kamp (Marcia Cross), and Gabrielle Solis (Eva Longoria).

In 2022, Eva Longoria, who played Gabrielle Solis in the show, said that a revival could be on the cards and that she would be “the first to sign up” for it.

The actress told Radio Times: “I mean, we ended the series with [Gaby] going off to start her own business. So I’d love to pick up and see like how she’s grown that business. Is she, you know, Kris Jenner? Just fabulous and flying all over the world and managing all of these businesses.”

“I would love to think up and see where her children are and what are they doing, and how did they turn out?” she added.

“I think because you know back then, we did eight years of 24 episodes. I mean that’s a lot. Now you get a series with six episodes or five episodes. We had so many episodes per year that [creator Marc Cherry] felt like he exhausted every storyline, like I couldn’t sleep with one more person on that street.”

“I feel like he just felt like it’s run its course but, I always talk to Marc. I was actually talking to him the other day and we both just think there’s so much more to do there and I would be the first to sign up if he did anything.”