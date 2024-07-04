Vanessa Hudgens welcomes first child with husband Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens has welcomed her first child with her husband Cole Tucker.

The High School Musical star, 35, was papped leaving a hospital in Santa Monica, California with her newborn baby on Wednesday, July 3.

In photos obtained by MailOnline, the new mum was joined by Cole, 28, as she held their baby while sitting in a wheelchair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens)

The actress announced her pregnancy back in March by debuting her baby bump at the 2024 Oscars.

It’s not yet known if their baby is male or female, but Vanessa hosted a gender reveal party in May.

The proud new parents tied the knot in the Mayan jungle in Mexico on December 2nd of last year.

In a previous interview with Vogue, Vanessa opened up about planning their lavish wedding.

“I knew I’d never been to a wedding that I’ve wanted my own wedding to be like, so I had to think out of the box. Finding a venue was the hardest part,” she said.

“I knew I didn’t want to do it at a beach, at a ballroom, or at a barn – these were all things I didn’t want. Instead, I wanted to be surrounded by nature, greenery, and foliage.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue Weddings (@vogueweddings)

“I told Cole, ‘Maybe we could go here on our honeymoon… we would get such great pictures. Wait – maybe we could get married here?!’”

Vanessa continued: “I also knew I wanted to get married somewhere warm, and our window for getting married was so small because Cole’s [baseball] season is very long. I felt like ‘Mexico it is!’ I also wanted somewhere very spiritual.”

‘At the end of this very long tour, I was like ‘Where would we have our ceremony?’ and they were like ‘Oh, that would be at our museum’ and they said, ‘It’s 45 minutes into the jungle.’ I was thinking, ‘Okay, that sounds aggressive, but I guess I’ll give it a try.’”

“A lot of it was down an unpaved dirt road, and I proceeded to think, ‘There’s no way in hell we’ll be able to have our wedding here – how are we going to get our entire party out here down this bumpy dirt road?’”

“I knew that it was our place,” she gushed. “I felt like I was transported to some kind of utopia, unlike anything I had ever been to before. It was whimsical and magical, and I just fell in love.”

Vanessa donned a Vera Wang gown and a veil that read ‘Mrs T. December 2nd, 2023’ in gothic font.

“I put it on, and I was like ‘It’s perfect. It’s easy, it’s simple, and it’s chic,’” the High School Musical alum told Vogue. “It was exactly what I wanted, but we obviously had to spruce it up a little and add some extra love to it so that it was special, just for me.”

The actress added a cape to her bridal look, explaining: “I wanted it to look like I was floating and loved the cape and veil combo.”

“I always felt like it was such a bummer that you only get to wear your wedding dress for just your ceremony and photos, so I really wanted to stay in it longer.”

For the reception, Vanessa changed into another Vera Wang gown.

The actress told Vogue: “I had found this one dress that had the corset bodice part of the dress I ultimately ended up wearing.”

“It was this French lace with really pretty iridescent stones in it — it was super romantic, but the dress puffed out a lot, so I asked if we could change out the bottom into a chiffon and make it super sheer and flirty, and they actually put lace in built-in underwear and made a garter.”

“I literally keeled over when I saw Cole and had to take a big breath and had to force myself to keep walking because I could have dropped to the floor.”

Vanessa shared her advice to “write your own vows and read them”.

“It is the most beautiful thing ever in a relationship to be that open and vulnerable and raw in front of all of the people you love proclaiming your love. It’s just beautiful. I loved it.”

“It was genuinely the most magical weekend of my life,” she gushed.

“I am so grateful that we got to have a private wedding, and it helped that I took everyone’s phones away.”

“It was amazing because at the dinner, I would look around and everyone was talking to each other – our family and friend groups coming together and creating real relationships that I know they’re going to invest real time into.”

“Seeing that and bringing everyone together and celebrating us, it was just so magical. Literally talking about it right now, I’m getting teary-eyed.”

“I couldn’t have dreamt it to be any better. I knew it was going to be magical, but it exceeded my expectations.”