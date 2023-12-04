Ad
Vanessa Hudgens ‘marries baseball player Cole Tucker’ in Mexico

Vanessa Hudgens has reportedly married her baseball player beau Cole Tucker in Mexico.

According to PEOPLE, the couple tied the knot on Saturday in Tulum.

Vanessa, 34, and Cole, 27, announced their engagement back in February.

Sources confirmed the news after a photo of Vanessa posing in a white dress on the beach started circulating on social media over the weekend.

Vanessa and Cole were first romantically linked back in November 2020, after they were spotted holding hands in LA.

The following Valentine’s Day, the couple made their relationship Instagram official.

The High School Musical alum and the athlete made their red carpet debut together at the AFI Opening Night Gala in November 2021, for the premiere of her critically acclaimed film film Tick, Tick… Boom!

