Vanessa Hudgens ‘engaged’ to beau Cole Tucker after two years of dating

Vanessa Hudgens is reportedly engaged to her beau Cole Tucker after two years of dating.

TMZ have reported that the MLB star proposed to the actress at the end of last year.

Vanessa and Cole were first romantically linked back in November 2020, after they were spotted holding hands in LA.

The following Valentine’s Day, the couple made their relationship Instagram official.

Vanessa previously revealed that she slid into the 26-year-old’s DMs, stating: “If I want something or someone, I’m going after them.”

The High School Musical alum and the athlete made their red carpet debut together at the AFI Opening Night Gala in November 2021, for the premiere of her critically acclaimed film film Tick, Tick… Boom!

Vanessa and Cole’s relationship came ten months after she split from Austin Butler in January 2020.

The Elvis star dated the High School Musical alum for nine years, and recently credited her for encouraging him to play Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic.

Austin is now dating model Kaia Gerber.