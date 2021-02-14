Vanessa Hudgens confirms romance with baseball star

Vanessa Hudgens has confirmed her romance with baseball star Cole Tucker.

The Disney Channel star first sparked romance rumours with Major League Baseball star back in November, after they were spotted leaving a restaurant together hand-in-hand.

Taking to Instagram today to mark Valentine’s Day, the actress shared a loved-up snap with her beau, writing: “It’s you, it’s me, it’s us. @cotuck ❤️💋🤟🏽”.

Vanessa’s new romance comes after she split from Austin Butler last year after nine years together.

Back in November, the 32-year-old told Entertainment Tonight that she wasn’t dating due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I just finished another movie yesterday and, you know, it’s taken very seriously and to keep everyone safe there are precautions,” she said at the time.

“And at times it feels extravagant, but it’s what you have to do to keep everyone on the production safe, so yeah, definitely no dating for me.”