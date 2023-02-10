Vanessa Hudgens confirms her engagement to Cole Tucker with sweet snaps

Vanessa Hudgens has confirmed her engagement to Cole Tucker by sharing some sweet snaps.

Earlier this month, TMZ reported that the MLB star proposed to the actress at the end of last year.

The 34-year-old has since taken to Instagram to confirm the news, writing: “YES. We couldn’t be happier 🤍.”

The first photo shows Vanessa and Cole cosying up to one another after the proposal.

In the second snap, the High School Musical alum shows off her stunning engagement ring, with a backdrop of the Eiffel Tower.

A host of Vanessa’s famous friends congratulated the couple in the comments section, with Lily Collins writing: “Ahhh congrats mama!!!!!!😍😍😍😍.”

Nina Dobrev wrote: “🥰🥰🥰‼️,” and Ashley Benson said: “Love you guys.”

Vanessa and Cole were first romantically linked back in November 2020, after they were spotted holding hands in LA.

The following Valentine’s Day, the couple made their relationship Instagram official.

The High School Musical alum and the athlete made their red carpet debut together at the AFI Opening Night Gala in November 2021, for the premiere of her critically acclaimed film film Tick, Tick… Boom!

Vanessa and Cole’s relationship came ten months after she split from Austin Butler in January 2020.

The Elvis star dated the actress for nine years, and recently credited her for encouraging him to play Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic.

Austin is now dating model Kaia Gerber.