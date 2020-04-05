Vanessa Butler wears veil and dress to celebrate with James Patrice and family – on what SHOULD have been her wedding day

The sister of the popular TV star made sure to mark the special day

Vanessa Butler wears veil and dress to celebrate with James Patrice and...

Vanessa Butler was meant to be getting married this weekend – and although the big day has been postponed, she made sure to mark the special date.

Although she is currently in self-isolation with her long-time love Sean, Vanessa celebrated the day with her brother James Patrice and parents Fron and Jim via video chat.

Taking to her Instagram page, Vanessa said she wanted to “throw on a nice dress” and mark the occasion with her loved ones.

“So, today was meant to be our wedding day, but the times we’re in at the moment meant that, like so many others, we had to postpone to another date a little later down the line 💐🌞🌸,” she wrote.



“But didn’t I throw on a nice dress anyway and we’ll have the craic,” she continued.

“I might have to wait another few months to marry you Seán, but sure look – what’s a few months when we have the rest of our lives together 💕✨ Roll on the good times ☺❤.”

Brother James also paid tribute to the special occasion, sharing screenshots of their chat on his Instagram page.

“The wedding may have had to be postponed for a few months with all that’s happening, but that only means even MORE time to get excited for the mightiest day ever,” he wrote. “Cheers Vanessa and Seán ❤️ x.”

On this week’s episode of The Gosscast we’re talking about celebrities who are donating their millions to help in the Coronavirus crisis and the serious drama on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Plus the girls discuss the latest move from Canada to Hollywood for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen on iTunes and Spotify: