Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to her late daughter Gianna on her 15th birthday

Gianna and her father Kobe Bryant were killed in a helicopter crash last January

Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to her late daughter Gianna on her 15th...

Vanessa Bryant has paid tribute to her late daughter Gianna on her 15th birthday.

On January 26th 2020, former NBA player Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash along with seven other people.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday to mark what would’ve been Gianna’s birthday, Vanessa wrote: “Dear Gianna, Happy 15th Birthday! ❤️😘”

“I love you! I miss you everyday! I wish you were here with us. There are no words to express how much I miss you. I love you Mamacita! ❤️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant)

Gianna’s birthday comes just weeks after Vanessa marked what would have been her and Kobe’s 20th wedding anniversary.

The couple at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church in Dana Point, California on April 18, 2001.

Sharing a photo from the wedding day to Instagram to mark their anniversary, Vanessa wrote: “Happy Anniversary, baby. I love you. 20 years. @kobebryant.”

The 38-year-old also shared a montage of clips of herself and Kobe, writing: “I love you for now, forever and for always @kobebryant ”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant)

Vanessa and Kobe share four children – Gianna, Natalia, Bianka and Capri.

Vanessa recently opened up about the “unimaginable pain” of losing her husband and daughter, telling PEOPLE magazine: “I can’t say that I’m strong every day.”

“I can’t say that there aren’t days when I feel like I can’t survive to the next. This pain is unimaginable [but] you just have to get up and push forward.”

“Lying in bed crying isn’t going to change the fact that my family will never be the same again. But getting out of bed and pushing forward is going to make the day better for my girls and for me. So that’s what I do.”

On the latest episode of the Gosscast, Alexandra Ryan and Kendra Becker are taking a look back at our fave reality star couples from over the years.

If you’re looking for the audio-only version of our chat, you can listen to the Gosscast on Spotify and iTunes.



