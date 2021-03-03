Vanessa Bryant opens up about the ‘unimaginable pain’ of losing her husband and daughter

“This pain is unimaginable [but] you just have to get up and push forward. Lying in bed crying isn’t going to change the fact that my family will never be the same again.”

“But getting out of bed and pushing forward is going to make the day better for my girls and for me. So that’s what I do.”

The 38-year-old added: “I guess the best way to describe it is that Kobe and Gigi motivate me to keep going.”

“They inspire me to try harder and be better every day. Their love is unconditional and they motivate me in so many different ways.”

“My girls help me smile through the pain. They give me strength,” she said of her daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri.