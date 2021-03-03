Vanessa Bryant opens up about the ‘unimaginable pain’ of losing her husband and daughter

Vanessa Bryant has opened up about the “unimaginable pain” of losing her husband Kobe and daughter Gigi.
Former LA Lakers basketball star Kobe and the couple’s 13-year-old daughter were tragically killed in a helicopter crash in January last year.
In a new interview with PEOPLE, Vanessa shared her heartache over the tragedy, admitting her family would never be the same again.
“I can’t say that I’m strong every day. I can’t say that there aren’t days when I feel like I can’t survive to the next,” she told the publication.
“This pain is unimaginable [but] you just have to get up and push forward. Lying in bed crying isn’t going to change the fact that my family will never be the same again.”
“But getting out of bed and pushing forward is going to make the day better for my girls and for me. So that’s what I do.”
The 38-year-old added: “I guess the best way to describe it is that Kobe and Gigi motivate me to keep going.”
“They inspire me to try harder and be better every day. Their love is unconditional and they motivate me in so many different ways.”
“My girls help me smile through the pain. They give me strength,” she said of her daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri.