Vanessa Bryant marks what would have been her 20th wedding anniversary with Kobe

The basketball star was tragically killed in a helicopter crash last January

Vanessa Bryant marks what would have been her 20th wedding anniversary with...

Vanessa Bryant has marked what would have been her 20th wedding anniversary with her late husband Kobe.

On January 26th 2020, former NBA player Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash along with seven other people.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, his wife Vanessa shared a stunning photo from the couple’s wedding day, writing: “Happy Anniversary, baby. I love you. 20 years. ❤️ @kobebryant.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant)

The 38-year-old also shared a montage of clips of herself and Kobe, writing: “I love you for now, forever and for always @kobebryant ❤️❤️”

The couple wed at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church in Dana Point, California on April 18, 2001.

Vanessa and Kobe welcomed four children together – Gianna, Natalia, Bianka and Capri.

Last month, Vanessa opened up about the “unimaginable pain” of losing her husband and daughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant)

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, the mum-of-four said: “I can’t say that I’m strong every day. I can’t say that there aren’t days when I feel like I can’t survive to the next. This pain is unimaginable [but] you just have to get up and push forward.”

“Lying in bed crying isn’t going to change the fact that my family will never be the same again. But getting out of bed and pushing forward is going to make the day better for my girls and for me. So that’s what I do.”

She added: “I guess the best way to describe it is that Kobe and Gigi motivate me to keep going. They inspire me to try harder and be better every day. Their love is unconditional and they motivate me in so many different ways.”

“My girls help me smile through the pain. They give me strength.”

Watch the latest episode of the Gosscast, where the girls chat about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, big splits in Hollywood and the best TV reboots.